Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed's Recent LSU Comments Could Come Back to Bite Him

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed just sees things differently when it comes to facing the LSU Tigers.

During the 2024 season, Reed's back-and-forth quarterback battle with Conner Weigman officially ended after Reed rallied Texas A&M to a 38-23 win over No. 8 LSU after finishing with three rushing touchdowns off the bench in the second half.

Then this past season, Reed and the Aggies went into Baton Rouge and delivered an all-around dominant performance in a 49-25 win that featured four total touchdowns from Reed and led to the firing of LSU head coach Brian Kelly shortly after.

With all of this recent success against LSU, Reed is feeling confident headed into the 2026 matchup, but is he too confident? Fans will certainly be circling some recent comments he made about the Tigers ahead of their next meeting in Death Valley on Sept 26.

Marcel Reed: "I Don't Lose to LSU"

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While hosting a youth camp over the weekend, Reed was asked by one of the kids how it felt to start against LSU this past season.

"It felt amazing, I don't lose to LSU," Reed says in a video captured by TexAgs.

It doesn't take a genius to predict how LSU and college football fans alike will react to a comment like this from Reed, who was caught in somewhat of a "hot mic" moment.

"How did it feel to start against LSU?"



"It felt amazing, I don't lose to LSU." - @Marcel10Reed 😂 pic.twitter.com/FSuWX0MF79 — TexAgs (@TexAgs) May 30, 2026

It's certainly understandable for Reed to feel so confident against LSU headed into the 2026 season. Two of his biggest wins at Texas A&M have come versus the Tigers, who have had no answer for his dual-threat ability.

But this is no longer Brian Kelly's LSU program. Now at the helm as head coach, Lane Kiffin has brought in a slew of talented transfers on both sides of the ball that gives the Tigers a real shot at contending in the SEC next season if the team can reach its ceiling.

As a result, the Aggies will have to put together another all-around effort to pull off a win in Baton Rouge once again next season if they want to back up Reed's words. If he performs poorly similar to how he ended the year, Texas A&M will be forced to try and write checks that Reed can't cash.

When looking at Texas A&M's schedule, the LSU game is one of the few contests next season that looks like a potential loss for the Aggies. Adding more fuel to that fire for the home team is a risky move, but one that would gain Reed a ton of respect around the conference if he can back up his words with another win over LSU this fall.

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