5 LSU Players Texas A&M Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to be rolling when they head into week three of the 2026 season and when week four rolls around. The Aggies will spend the first three weeks of the season in the comfort of Kyle Field against opponents against whom they should be heavily favored.

That will change in week four when the Aggies head on the road for the first time of the year and take a trip over to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. The Aggies will be headed to one of the toughest places to play in the country for what will be their first real big test of the season.

The Tigers have a brand new look from the top down, with Lane Kiffin taking over the LSU program as its head coach. And over the offseason, Kiffin constructed a roster filled with talent to be ready to compete in year one with players from the transfer portal, the high school ranks, and by holding onto key players. Here's a look at five LSU players that Texas A&M will have to keep an eye on.

QB Sam Leavitt

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The new face of the Tigers program heading into the season is quarterback Sam Leavitt, who transfers in after spending the last two seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. While Leavitt dealt with an injury that hindered his 2025 season, in his first season with the Sun Devils, the quarterback showed he could be one of the top signal callers in the country.

Now, as Leavitt works over the offseason to be fully healthy before week one of the season, the quaterback should be in full swing when the Aggies head to Baton Rouge. Leavitt can be a dynamic dual-threat quaterback who can hurt a defense with his arm and legs and will be a test for the Texas A&M defense.

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1). | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Premier edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is one of the few Ole Miss players to follow Kiffin to LSU, and the addition of Umanmielen is big for the Tigers' defense. The edge rusher became one of the top pass rushers in the country a season ago, totaling 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and an interception.

The Aggies will have a rebuilt offensive line after losing four of their five starters from last season, but will get the chance to gel with three games under their belt. However, the offensive line wouldn't have faced a pass rusher like Umanmielen, who can disrupt a game by himself.

LT Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) pass protects on Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Hunter Clegg (90) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Tigers brought in 40 transfers for the upcoming season, no addition was bigger than landing left tackle Jordan Seaton. The premier left tackle has become one of the top offensive linemen over the course of his two seasons at Colorado.

Seaton now heads to Baton Rouge to be the assured anchor of a retooled offensive line for the Tigers. The matchup between Seaton and the Texas A&M pass rushers will be one to watch throughout the week four clash.

CB DJ Pickett

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) reacts to intercepting the ball from Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured). | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One of the top recruiting players for the Tigers is sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett, who put together an SEC All-Freshman season in his first year with LSU. As a true freshman, Pickett played in all 13 games and earned three starts as he totaled 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and three pass break-ups.

The second-year player will now headline the Tigers' cornerback room, assigned to shutting down one side of the field and keeping the top wide receivers in the SEC in check. And the Aggies feature some of the top wide receivers in the conference in Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton, which Pickett will look to slow down.

LB Whit Weeks

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gives direction before the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While Kiffin had many wins bringing in transfers, one of his biggest wins of the offseason was holding onto veteran linebacker Whit Weeks. The senior linebackers' 2025 season was hindered by an injury that only allowed him to play in eight games, but the last time Weeks played a full, healthy season, in 2024, he was an All-SEC player and one of the top linebackers in the country.

If weeks can regain the player that he found as a sophomore, where he ended the season with 125 tackles (61 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception, the Tigers will give a big piece in the middle of their defense.

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