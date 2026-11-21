Breakaway Ministries meets on the Texas A&M University campus on Tuesday nights for Bible Study, worship, and community.

A few months ago, Brian McCormack hosted two Texas A&M football players and thousands of college students right outside of Kyle Field for a special night to learn more about God’s word.

Quarterback Brady Hart was one of those players, and Coen Echols was the other, who was kind enough to be a guest speaker and share the Gospel. Hart and Echols met with the director of character and culture, Darius Dunaway, who has been part of the ministry for a couple of years.

Evening Spent In the Word

To start the night, a handful of worship songs had the entire crowd singing along before McCormack walked on stage to open the message for the night. He started by introducing Dunaway and the work he has poured into head coach Mike Elko’s players.

“He is like a true embodiment of what a true shepherd is,” McCormack said. “Those dudes know that they have somebody special in you. To see the impact you have on this team in such a short amount of time is not surprising to anybody who’s got any time with you.”

Dunaway went on to discuss his ties to Breakaway and summarize the story of two young athletes he learned more about.

“From the time I got here, going into my second season, I've gotten to invest and pour into these guys,” Dunaway stated. “Spend time with them. Communicate with them. Learn their stories and just continue to walk with them as we walk towards Jesus. I get to practice with them. Sometimes they get tired of me, but I keep showing up, but I get to pour Jesus into these guys. Every chance I get. It's a huge blessing to come in front of Kyle Field and have two of our guys come and share a testimony.”

He continued by explaining why he brought them to speak and how unique it is to hear stories from different backgrounds.

“The first guy we have coming up is Brady Hart,” Dunaway said. “From the moment I met Brady, I've gotten to see this brother’s heart. I said, man, people need to hear your story. You’re going to hear two different types of stories today.

"This was strategic, as I picked Brady and Coen because you will see, as you hear their stories, people come from different backgrounds, but we all have the same need, and that’s Jesus. Hearing Brady’s story, it just filled my heart so much, so I said ‘Hey man, any opportunities we get you're sharing your story’. Then I asked if he would do it, and he said yes.”

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Cocoa, Florida, was welcomed to speak first with a round of applause as he shared more about himself, including his time on the Aggie football team, and the verse on his heart he wanted to share.

It was 2 Corinthians 12:9.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Hart stated, “But he said to me, My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made in weakness. Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses so that Christ's power may rest on me.”

Hart related that verse to his testimony and what has been on his heart.

“I love this verse because it talks about Jesus's faithfulness and his grace and how it's always going to outweigh our moments and times of weaknesses,” Hart said. “I think it's a perfect description of my testimony and my life to this point. My faith has always been a big part of my life. Grew up with an amazing family. Two awesome parents that taught me about Jesus. They taught me about who he is. What it looks like to follow him. As I've gotten older, I've gotten to experience the blessings and grace and goodness of having a relationship with Jesus. It’s amazing.”

Later on, he tied that into seeking things like satisfaction and how it can steer a Christian off their walk with Christ.

“I've also got to learn about the dangers and seeking things that were never designed to fulfill you,” Hart noted. “There’s so many things that this world that try to seek our satisfaction that kind of steer us off track. For example, mine was football. I spent years working toward goals in this sport, whether you want to earn the starting position, earn the starting job. I would reach one of these goals and although it felt amazing in the moment, it would never really satisfy me. I would just feel empty. I would feel this sense of emptiness.”

Goals and accomplishments were areas he kept returning to, and he saw how his dependence on them was a burden that ultimately led to a conversation about happiness and emptiness.

“I started realizing my happiness and my joy was dependent on how football was going,” Hart expressed. “My life was always going to be a roller coaster of emotions. There would always be something more to accomplish. That doesn't just apply to just football. I think that’s what the world just tells us in general. Like, once you get this, you’ll be satisfied; you’ll be satisfied. Once you get this, then you’ll be happy. We’ll just be stuck with this feeling of emptiness, and the finish line just keeps moving, and it’s almost unattainable and just leaves us feeling all empty.”

With the audience in front of him, he connected it back to what a college student might relate his story to and how that ties to identity.

“Maybe for you, it isn’t football,” Hart said. “Maybe it's school. Your career. A relationship or other people’s approval or something completely different. I think there is something in our life that is tempting us to tie our identity, and sometimes these things aren’t always bad. Football has always been one of the biggest blessings in my life, but I’ve learned nothing in the world can offer will ever be enough to fulfill the place that Jesus was meant to fill. No amount of success, recognition, or accomplishments can give us the kind of fulfillment that Jesus can.”

Continuing, Hart dwelled on how God has blessed everyone with different abilities and opportunities, and how his perspective changed because of God.

“God has blessed us with different abilities and opportunities that we can use to bring glory to his name, but when I decided to steward my abilities that God gave me for his glory, my perspective changed completely because one day rather I like it or not, football or whatever I'm chasing will end, but the impact we make for the glory of Jesus will last far beyond that. That brings so much more fulfillment than any worldly success or touchdown pass ever could.”

Hart closed by declaring that Jesus is faithful and more than enough, and that whatever someone is chasing shouldn't be their foundation because the Creator has a plan.

“I feel so much peace knowing I don’t have to walk onto the field trying to prove my value or my worth,” Hart affirmed. “There are still days where I fall short and feel pressure from the world, but there is so much peace knowing Jesus is faithful and has a perfect plan for my life and all of your lives. At the end of the day, the abilities and opportunities the Lord’s blessed us with can be used as an incredible platform to point others towards Jesus, and that’s something we should all be extremely grateful for. But football or whatever we’re chasing isn’t the foundation of who we are. I don’t know exactly where football will take me or what God has planned for my future, but I do know that my success on a football field doesn’t change who the creator of the universe says I am.”

Hart is now reported to be starting his first game with A&M against Oklahoma, according to a report Friday afternoon by Billy Liucci.

To watch the entire discussion, click here.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.