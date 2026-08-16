Meet the New Faces Taking Over Texas A&M's Offensive Line in 2026

The Texas A&M Aggies will be tasked with replicating the historic success the program found in 2026, including capping off the year with an appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

Surpassing those expectations, though, won't be easy, as many of the key contributors from the historic season have moved on to the NFL, and while much of the focus is on whether the defense can replace the lost talent, the offensive line must replace four of the five starters from last year themselves.

Head coach Mike Elko used the transfer portal to supplement the roster this upcoming season. Who are the players expected to contribute, and what gives them reason to believe they can be just as good as last season, joining returning starter Mark Nabou Jr. along the line?

Wilkin Formby - Right Tackle

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Formby has played 1,126 snaps in his career, including making 16 starts in Tuscaloosa, primarily at guard and tackle. Slotted to play right tackle for the Aggies, Formby brings plenty of experience against SEC opponents, and knows how to handle the pressure of road environments as well.

Trovon Baugh - Right Guard

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baugh has played 1,460 snaps in his career, the second most on the projected 2026 offensive line, behind only Nabou Jr. A transfer from the South Carolina Gamecocks, he is another example of the Aggies going after offensive lineman with SEC experience, a common trend that will occur throughout this group.

The Georgia native has perhaps the strongest pedigree in the group, having been named a Freshman All-American by PFF and to the All-SEC Freshman team in 2023. Now he comes to College Station looking to find that success once more.

Coen Echols - Left Guard

Louisiana State Tigers offensive lineman Coen Echols (78) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left side of the offensive line becomes really exciting for the Aggies, beginning with Echols, who started in eight games last year with the LSU Tigers, including four of them with the projected left tackle, Tyree Adams.

He can play the swing position, having experience in the SEC with playing time at the guard and center positions. He would be the youngest of the group and would serve as a valuable anchor for the Aggies in the future as well.

Tyree Adams - Left Tackle

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Da'Shawn Womack (15) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adams seems to be the one tasked with protecting quarterback Marcel Reed's blindside, and with experience from his time in Baton Rouge, he knows how to deal with the toughest edge rushers in the country as well.

He has long arms and a tall frame and was one of the top offensive line prospects out of high school, but has the least experience along the offensive line, with only 730 snaps under his belt. The Aggies' coaching staff has high hopes for Adams, and if he can put it together in College Station, the program will have a solid anchor off the edge in 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.