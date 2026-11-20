The Texas A&M Aggies are less than 24 hours away from being in the heart of battle in their final road game of the 2026 season against the Oklahoma Sooners, but a drastic change has now been made for the Aggies, one that many have been waiting a while for.

Per Billy Liucci of TexAgs, Brady Hart is expected to start under center at quarterback for Texas A&M in place of a heavily struggling Marcel Reed.

The fans have received limited looks at Hart over the span of this season, and now the A&M coaching staff has finally decided to pull the plug at quarterback.

But who is Brady Hart? And what has he done to this point to finally win the starting job?

The Brady Hart Era Expected to Begin At Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hart, a sophomore out of Cocoa, Florida, has appeared in four games for the Maroon and White in 2026 after making a pair of appearances last season during A&M's College Football Playoff run, mainly in blowout or garbage time appearances.

Now, the team has seen him take part in SEC play and knows that he is at capable of adequate levels of play.

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Through his four games, he has completed 14 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and also two interceptions to follow it.

Granted, the two interceptions have also come in garbage time when the Aggies were down by a chunk late in the games against the LSU Tigers and last week against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Even with the poorly-timed picks, fans were still more satisfied with his play more than that of his elder teammate, as they even cheered when Hart was brought in late in the fourth quarter last weekend.

Head coach Mike Elko has been very adamant about giving the Aggies the best chance to succeed on Saturdays, as he repeatedly said that Reed was that person for them during their struggles, but now it seems that he has finally had enough.

The coach even hinted at a change after the 22-7 loss to the Volunteers, responding to a question about the quarterback position being open to "we'll figure it out," and a comment from Monday's press conference also made hint at finally making the switch.

"We're going to continue every week to do whatever we think is possible to tweak, twist, change, come up with what we believe is the best opportunity to go out on Saturday and have success," Elko said Monday. "You don't ever stop trying to look for solutions. That's the bare minimum that obviously this program and everybody deserves."

Now that the people have gotten what they want, albeit much later rather than sooner, we'll see how Hart's first collegiate start goes when the Aggies rekindle an old rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday in Norman.

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