Texas A&M QB Commit Jayce Johnson Makes Recruiting Pitch to 5-Star RB

The Texas A&M Aggies have already put together the potential No. 1 overall recruiting class in the 2027 cycle.

And the best part is, they might be far from finished.

Texas A&M will look to use the upcoming 2026 season as a final recruiting pitch for some of the top players in the class, but before getting to that point, Aggies four-star quarterback commit Jayce Johnson is making sure to do his part by convincing others to join him in College Station.

Texas A&M QB Commit Jayce Johnson Recruiting Landen Williams-Callis

In a interview with GigEm247, Johnson made it public that he wants five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis to commit to the Aggies, who are already one of his finalists. The Richmond, TX product will also be choosing between Texas, Missouri, Houston and SMU with an official announcement set for Aug. 1.

“Landen if you're reading this write up go ahead and make that move," Johnson told GigEm247.

Williams-Callis clearly took notice and responded to Johnson's quote on social media. Take a look:

Williams-Callis should be seen as a top priority for Texas A&M the remainder of the cycle. The Aggies have already landed a slew of elite defensive players and offensive linemen, but running back remains a position of need for Mike Elko in the 2027 class.

Williams-Callis would be the answer that Texas A&M has been searching for. The Aggies are still yet without a running back commit in the class, but that could change in a major way if things fall in their favor.

Texas A&M Has Put Together Potential No. 1 Overall 2027 Class

The Aggies have already landed some of the best players in the 2027 cycle regardless of position.

This includes five-star recruits like offensive tackle Mark Matthews and defensive lineman Zyron Forstall along with four-star commits in safeties Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell, cornerback Raylaun Henry, wide receivers Eric McFarland III and Jaden Upshaw, linebacker Kaden Henderson, offensive tackles Kennedy Brown and Kaeden Scott, edge rusher Frederick Ards and many more.

Once the 2026 season begins and the Aggies are able to bring more recruits to campus, it wouldn't be a surprise to see more commitments rolling in. The gameday atmosphere at Kyle Field combined with the rising success of the Texas A&M program is hard to pass up.

But first, Texas A&M will be hoping it receives good news from Williams-Callis.

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