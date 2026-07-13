Texas A&M Aggies Set for 'Regression' in 2026?

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off a historic 2026 season, finishing the regular season 11-1, clinching their first berth in the College Football Playoff before the loss to Miami. It was only Year 2 of the Mike Elko era, and he already had the best season at Texas A&M in over a decade.

Yet, after taking an 8-5 team the year before and turning it into a playoff contender, the betting odds illuminate skepticism about whether Elko and Co. can do it again following the loss of 11 NFL Draft picks.

With an 8.5 win total via FanDuel, CBS Sports named the Aggies as one of 10 schools that could suffer “regression” this upcoming season.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The conference grind gets heavier with the new nine-game schedule, and Texas A&M's SEC gauntlet is notably tougher than last year's. The roster took a hit, too,” CBS Sports writes. “The Aggies matched a program record with 10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. The transfer portal haul helps offset some of that, but a step back toward the mean is a realistic expectation. Since joining the SEC in 2012, Texas A&M has averaged 7.5 regular-season wins per year.”

Taking a Step Back?

After playing a fairly manageable conference schedule in the eyes of many critics, the move to a nine-game schedule has the heat getting turned up on Texas A&M. They will face five of the top nine teams in the conference standings from a year ago. All five of those schools finished with a .500 or better record in conference play.

That list includes Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Missouri, and Tennessee. All but Missouri and Tennessee won 10 games or more last season.

To make matters even tougher for the Aggies, they will have to endure some of their toughest games on the road. That starts with a Week 4 trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU; they will also see Missouri, Alabama, and Oklahoma on the road.

The return of starting quarterback Marcel Reed does ease some concerns about the Aggies’ offense in 2026. As does the return of star wide receiver Mario Craver and the transfer portal addition of Isaiah Horton from Alabama. Although there are legitimate questions along the offensive line after losing all but starting center Mark Nabou from last season.

Defensively, they will look to replace much of the front seven, including star pass-rusher Cashius Howell and linebacker Taurean York.

Yet, there is plenty of room for optimism. Elko brought in the No. 7 recruiting class in 2026, which could provide freshmen contributors with five-star Brandon Arrington, four-star running back KJ Edwards, and four-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory. He also signed the No. 3 transfer portal class with 19 new players.

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