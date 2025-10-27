All Aggies

Texas A&M PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Aggies' Victory Over LSU

The Texas A&M Aggies made history against the LSU Tigers with their dominant win on Saturday.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
The Texas A&M Aggies were able to make history and put the final nail in Brian Kelly’s coffin at LSU with their Friday night victory.

In the matchup, the Aggies put up over 40 points and clicked in all three facets of the game. Texas A&M was on fire the entire second half and continued its winning streak over the Tigers in a dominant way.

After the Aggies tamed the Bayou Bengals, this is how PFF graded the Texas A&M players for their performances.

How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Offense

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr.
For Texas A&M’s offense, the highest graded player was center Mark Nabou Jr. Nabou missed all of the Aggies’ 2024 season with an injury and has not missed a beat since getting healthy. He recorded an 83.4 pass blocking grade and a 75.8 run blocking grade, the highest on the squad.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' offense:

  • C Mark Nabou Jr., 60 snaps, 81.5 (overall grade)
  • HB Jamarion Morrow, 13 snaps, 73.8
  • WR TK Norman, seven snaps, 73.4
  • WR Mario Craver, 38 snaps, 72.9
  • TE Theo Melin Ohrstrom, 29 snaps, 69.0
  • WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, 19 snaps, 68.8
  • LT Trey Zuhn III, 56 snaps, 68.5
  • HB Rueben Owens II, 30 snaps, 68.0
  • RT Dametrious Crownover, 55 snaps, 66.6
  • WR KC Concepcion, 39 snaps, 64.5
  • TE Nate Boerkircher, 27 snaps, 64.5
  • TE Micah Riley, 16 snaps, 63.7
  • RT Reuben Fatheree II, 14 snaps, 63.0
  • WR Terry Bussey, 29 snaps, 62.7
  • QB Miles O’Neill, two snaps, 60.9
  • LG Chase Bisontis, 59 snaps, 60.2
  • LT Robert Bourdon, two snaps, 60.0
  • LG Blake Ivy, two snaps, 60.0
  • RT Ashton Funk, two snaps, 60.0
  • WR Johnny Ryder, two snaps, 60.0
  • HB Amari Daniels, eight snaps, 60.0
  • C Koli Faaiu, four snaps, 60.0
  • WR Izaiah Williams, nine snaps, 59.8
  • HB EJ Smith, 15 snaps, 59.3
  • QB Marcel Reed, 60 snaps, 57.9
  • RG Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, 56 snaps, 57.2
  • TE Amari Niblack, seven snaps, 54.8

How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Defense

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones
On the defensive side of the ball, Marco Jones has been phenomenal for the Aggies. Since putting up an impressive performance during Texas A&M’s spring game, he has been on a tear. Against the Tigers, he logged a 74.2 run defense rating, a 76.6 tackle rating, and a 74.5 pressure grade for his sack and two tackles.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' defense:

  • OLB Marco Jones, 13 snaps, 85.8 (overall score)
  • LB Scooby Williams, 26 snaps, 82.7
  • DT DJ Hicks, 30 snaps, 77.7
  • MLB Rylan Kennedy, 13 snaps, 74.4
  • MLB Taurean York, 55 snaps, 74.3
  • DE T.J. Searcy, 28 snaps, 71.8
  • SS Marcus Ratcliffe, 54 snaps, 70.1
  • DE Solomon Williams, four snaps, 70.0
  • DT Tyler Onyedim, 40 snaps, 69.0
  • DT Landon Rink, 13 snaps, 68.7
  • SS Jarred Kerr, 12 snaps, 68.7
  • CB Will Lee III, 54 snaps, 67.8
  • DE Dayon Hayes, 33 snaps, 67.0
  • SS Dalton Brooks, 54 snaps, 66.3
  • OLB Cashius Howell, 43 snaps, 66.3
  • CB Jordan Shaw, 18 snaps, 64.8
  • MLB Jordan Lockhart, 12 snaps, 64.6
  • SS Myles Davis, 12 snaps, 64.3
  • CB Tyreek Chappell, 50 snaps, 63.0
  • CB Dezz Ricks, 52 snaps, 61.2
  • DT Albert Regis, 34 snaps, 60.5
  • OLB Sam M’Pemba, three snaps, 60.3
  • LB Noah Mikhail, 14 snaps, 57.3
  • CB Jayvon Thomas, 12 snaps, 56.2
  • CB Julio Humphrey, 14 snaps, 54.0
  • DT Dealyn Evans, 16 snaps, 53.9
  • MLB Daymion Sanford, 28 snaps, 52.0

