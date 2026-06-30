Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Ready To Silence Doubters in 2026

Texas A&M has been just shy of the SEC Championship Game in each of the last two seasons. Adding to the pain, a pair of losses to Texas have eliminated the Aggies from their first conference title game since joining the SEC in 2012.

Entering 2026, the Aggies are ready to change the narrative and get over the final hurdle. Part of that responsibility lies on quarterback Marcel Reed, who has a big season ahead of him as A&M seeks postseason success.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Ready To Change the Narrative

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed runs during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Reed did not hold back during a recent interview with On3:

“We’ve been one game away from the SEC Championship two years in a row, so we should let that sink in and do something about it,” Reed said.

During the 2024 season, Reed took over as the Aggies’ No. 1 quarterback after Conner Weigman’s injury. He helped engineer a seven-game winning streak that positioned A&M to make the SEC Championship Game, but losses to South Carolina, Auburn and Texas in the final four weeks proved fatal.

As a redshirt junior in 2025, Texas A&M was in a win-and-get-in position for the SEC title game. However, a 27–17 loss in Austin, Texas, to the Longhorns was the first of a two-game skid that came at the worst time of the season

Reed’s career is still young, but the Aggies have risen and fallen alongside him. His splits between wins and losses are stark and evidence that if he takes the next step, the team will grow with him.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed scrambles with the ball during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Reed recorded 31 total touchdowns and eight interceptions during Texas A&M’s 11 wins last season. Across two losses, he had zero touchdowns and four interceptions. The splits were similar in 2024 —14 total touchdowns and one interception in wins with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in losses.

Heading into his redshirt junior season and his third as the Aggies’ leader under center, Reed is ready to flip the narrative and prove he can be a dominant passer.

“I’m a quarterback. They haven’t said that for a while,” he said.

Recently, Reed participated in the 2026 Manning Passing Academy. It was just a part of a busy offseason for the Aggies’ star quarterback. He's been working out with Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback coach, Jeff Christensen, as he prepares for a pivotal season.

The Aggies also made several additions on offense that will give Reed plenty of opportunity to expand his game. Wide receiver Isaiah Horton provides a dominant threat on the outside, while Mario Craver dices up defenses over the middle and after the catch. The offensive line was revamped, and the running game is always a focal point.

“He went from a guy who you guys were asking me if he could throw a football to a Heisman contender,” Elko said earlier in June. If he can maintain the form he showed at the start of last season and develop his consistency as a passer, the sky is the limit for the Aggies.

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