Texas A&M vs. Alabama: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Texas A&M Aggies will have to battle throughout the 2026 season if they wish to return to the College Football Playoff, facing plenty of challenges on their schedule.

The Aggies face some of the top teams in the SEC, who are projected to be true contenders for a spot in the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff, taking on the likes of the LSU Tigers and the Texas Longhorns, among others.

Included in that list is Alabama, as Texas A&M will have to head out to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide on October 24. The talent level on both sides is close to even, meaning matchups will be crucial in deciding the winner. Here's a look at the biggest matchup that could be the deciding factor.

Texas A&M's Passing Offense vs. the Alabama Secondary

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies had one of the top passing offenses in the SEC last season, ranking No. 6 in the conference. However, when the two teams meet, it will be strength against strength as the Alabama defense ranked as the top passing defense in the SEC in 2025.

Headed into 2026, the Aggies bring back the engine of their offense in quarterback Marcel Reed, who heads into his second season as Texas A&M's full-time starting quarterback. Reed, who took a step in 2025 and found himself in Heisman Trophy talks in the middle of the season, will be looked to take another step in 2026.

Texas A&M also has plenty of weapons around its signal caller to continue the success of its passing offense, with a wide receiver duo of Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton that has the chance to be one of the top tandems in the conference.

While the Aggies will undoubtedly be confident in their ability to pass the football, the Crimson Tide will also be extremely confident in being able to shut down a high-flying passing offense as they did a year ago.

Last season, Alabama limited opposing passing offenses to 169.93 yards per game and 10.36 yards per completion, both being the best marks in the SEC, and forced 11 interceptions on the season and allowed just 16 touchdowns through the air.

And with returning talent in the secondary, the backend of the Crimson Tide's defense is expected to pick up where it left off last year, with key returns of cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee and safeties Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard.

Texas A&M's new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins will have his work cut out for him facing Alabama's defense led by defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. The chess match between the two coordinators, especially with plays in the air, will go a long way in determining the outcome on the scoreboard.

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