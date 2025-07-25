Texas A&M Quarterback Marcel Reed Expected to Make Massive Leap in Year Two
Texas A&M has found its quarterback.
Last season, now-Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was named the starter before the season opener against Notre Dame. After an injury and some performance concerns, the Aggies looked toward then-redshirt freshman Marcel Reed to lead the squad. Once he won the starting job, he threw for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions and completed 61.3 percent of his passes.
With the 2025 season looming, Texas A&M is expecting a lot out of its signal caller in Reed’s second year at the helm.
Marcel Reed in Year Two
One of the biggest ways Reed can improve has nothing to do with something he can control. Last season’s offensive system was tailored to Weigman, a straight-up pocket passer set on working through his progressions and relying on his arm. Once Weigman went down, Reed could not have been more of a contradiction. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein would similarly call the game, too. With Weigman in the game, he would dial up more exotic passing concepts, whereas with Reed it was majority RPO and read options. With Reed firmly in the driver’s seat, Klein can cook up a scheme perfectly suited to his skillset as a passer and ball carrier.
Reed has been around football his entire life. Reed’s father, Rod Reed, is the head football coach at Tennessee State and is entering his 11th year with the squad. He has experienced hard coaching and has displayed an ability to be adaptable.
“You’re going to see this kid learn,” The Film Guy Network’s Brooks Austin said during a recent film breakdown session on Reed. “That’s why I’m really excited about year two if I’m an A&M fan.”
On top of his coachability, Reed showed glimpses of his ability to put touch on the football, whip the ball through his throwing motion and quick decision-making ability. After a year of development and confidence-building, Reed will be ready to take the SEC by storm, especially with one of the most experienced offensive lines and running back rooms in all of college football at his disposal.
Throughout his redshirt freshman season, Reed showed gradual improvement week to week, slowly coming into his own as a passer. With the additions of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver to Texas A&M’s wide receiver room, Reed has the weapons to continue his improvement into the 2025 season.
The Aggies kick off their 2025 campaign against UTSA on Saturday, August 30 at 6 p.m.