Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed 'Taking Huge Jump' Ahead of 2025 Season
ATLANTA -- Despite some confusion about Marcel Reed's absence from SEC Media Days as a potential lack of confidence in the redshirt sophomore, it is the actions and words of the Texas A&M Aggies that reveal the truth.
In his time at the podium in Atlanta Thursday, head coach Mike Elko left very little doubt about just how much confidence he has in the former four-star prospect.
Elko 'Excited' for Reed
"But I think what I'm most excited about is the fact we have quarterback Marcel Reed taking a huge jump for us this year. He's had a phenomenal off-season," Elko said. "I think he's put on some necessary strength and mass to kind of hold to the rigors of SEC football. ... Really excited for him to go out and become the difference maker that we know he's capable of being this year."
After starting last season playing behind now Houston quarterback Conner Weigman. Reed is now the unquestioned starter and leader for the Aggies. And that is a fact that has been known since the season ended.
Even after the transfer of Weigman, the Aggies did not go to the transfer portal looking for competition. Instead, they brought in an experienced backup as an emergency just in case the bad injury luck at the quarterback position continues.
Reed is the guy in College Station and has been for several months now. And according to Elko, it is a fact that even Reed is acknowledging with his performance throughout the offseason.
"Yeah, probably started right when we got back for the spring semester," Elko said of when he saw Reed take a jump. "I think his wanting and desire to, one, get the receivers together to start working on the timing in the passing game, then his ability to want to get in with our offensive staff and kind of start going back through the playbook, ... I think from the second he got back from his winter break, I think he stepped into the building as the guy who's going to be the starting quarterback."
Reed started in eight of his 11 appearances last season, throwing for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions, while completing 61.3 percent of his passes.
He rushed for 543 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 carries. He showed off his ability to create for himself with his legs throughout his snaps last season, and even while Texas A&M will want to throw the ball better, they will just rely on his legs.
While Reed has taken that next step toward becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC, Elko and co., did their part in helping him this offseason.
"We added and developed some weapons at the wide receiver and tight end position to help him," Elko said. "I think we're primed to develop on what was a really strong offensive year for us last year."