Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Has Flown Under the Radar
When it comes to Texas A&M’s offensive line, to say it has been hyped up would be an understatement.
Guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams and tackle Trey Zuhn III are usually the big boys up front who are most frequently discussed with the Aggies, causing one member of the Maroon Goons to fly under the radar.
Tackle Dametrious Crownover has sneakily been one of the best tackles in college football, allowing zero sacks on 345 pass block snaps and posting a 76.0 run block grade, according to Pro Football Focus College on X.
Who is Dametrious Crownover?
Coming out of high school as a two-way prospect playing both tight end and defensive end at Grandview High School, Crownover was listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star by 247Sports and Rivals.
“Far more tape on defense than offense so far, but basketball skill suggests high ceiling at tight end,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote. “Wins with size and natural athleticism. Good ball skills likely influenced by basketball background. Big hands and encouraging hands-catching ability despite relative lack of pass-catching reps for a TE prospect. Needs to improve pad level and leverage consistency due to high center of gravity.”
Standing at 6-7 and 315 pounds as a freshman, it was a no-brainer to move the tight end one spot closer to the center.
“You’ve got to kick set this way, kick set that way. I’m like, I don’t know what that means,” Crownover told KBTX’s Tyler Shaw in 2023.
Despite facing challenges with the position switch early on, Crownover really found his stride in 2024, where he started every game at right tackle and was a lockdown blocker all season.
With Crownover at right tackle, the Aggies rushed for 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns across 11 different ballcarriers, which was good for the second-best run game in the SEC. That same season, the Aggies allowed 23 sacks for 127 yards, keeping quarterbacks Marcel Reed and Conner Weigman relatively upright.
Crownover’s Texas A&M success should not be shocking. His father, Earnest Crownover Jr., played defensive line at Baylor in the 1990s and his brother, Earnest Crownover III, played running back for the Aggies from 2020-23.
Crownover is just a part of a Texas A&M offensive line that has a serious shot at winning the Joe Moore Award, which is earned by the best college football offensive line unit. The award last went to the Army Black Knights.