The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Aggies' Win Over Auburn
Texas A&M football emerged from their bye week with a renewed sense of confidence, however, it would not be easy pickings against the Auburn Tigers as the offense had its hands full with an avalanche of penalties.
The defense, on the other hand, was playing lights-out under the guidance of head coach Mike Elko and his staff, all but thwarting any chances of Auburn seeing chunk yardage plays for the majority of the contest. Additionally, its efforts on the field translated to bringing a 2027 recruit home to College Station.
There were good moments, but there were a handful of bad ones. Not to mention some areas that were flat-out ugly. Let's dive right on in to the factors that defined A&M's victory over Auburn.
The Good: Texas A&M's entire defense
Simply put, there are virtually no large areas to critique the A&M defense's efforts on Saturday after it held the Auburn offense to less than 200 yards while the Tigers were unable to convert a single third or fourth down.
Five sacks on the night was the difference maker for the Aggies, as quarterback Jackson Arnold was rarely able to connect with his playmakers as he was constantly under pressure as soon as the ball was in his hands.
Linebacker Taurean York was the leader of the defensive efforts, notching a key sack on what would be the Tigers' final drive of the night. The rush defense was a Maroon wall to Auburn, letting up just 52 yards with the longest rush going for just nine yards.
The Bad: 3rd Down & 1 play call in the fourth quarter
A promising drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter was brought to its end by a 73-yard interception return that set up an Auburn touchdown to put the game within three points for the Tigers.
The interception came off of a tipped, overthrown ball on third down in plus territory which was almost the undoing of the Aggies had the defense not stepped up its level of play as a result. With running back Le'Veon Moss having a career-night, it may have been a wiser decision to just hand the ball off to him and trust that the offensive line moves an alley open for him.
Still, the Maroon and White reigned victorious in the end, though the play call left something to be desired.
The Ugly: Penalty pandemonium
It's better to win ugly than to lose pretty, but if there is to be future success for the Aggies, penalties will have to be cleaned up in order to succeed down the road. Constant holding calls or unnecessary roughness penalties kept A&M from truly putting the game away.
A grand total of 13 penalties for 119 yards kept the Aggies battling themselves just as much as taking on the Tigers, though their saving grace would ultimately be the stout and strong effort out of the Maroon and White defense.