Texas A&M Receives Surprise Addition to Roster During Fall Camp
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The Texas A&M Aggies are receiving a surprise addition to their roster for the upcoming season in the middle of fall camp.
Texas A&M 2027 three-star safety commit Loia Valade is reclassifying up to 2026 and will be joining the Aggies this season, per reports from 247Sports.
The move comes out of nowhere but is still great news for both Texas A&M and Valade, who can now begin his development with the coaching staff in College Station a year early. The 2026 campaign will likely be a redshirt-like year for Valade, but with the recent 5-by-5 ruling, he can still appear in games without the risk of using up any eligibility.
The most likely game where he could get some playing time will be on Oct. 17 vs. The Citadel. Considering that he won't be joining the team until fall camp is nearly over, it feels unlikely that Valade would play in the season opener against Missouri State if Texas A&M builds a big lead in the second half, but only time will tell.
What Loia Valade Could Eventually Bring to Texas A&M's Defense
Though Valade didn't have the five-star label in the 2027 class, he was still highly regarded by some notable programs.
He received offers from Miami, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Florida, Missouri, Auburn, Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, Arkansas and many more.
Once Valade has gotten a year or two of experience at Texas A&M, he could emerge as hard-hitting versatile safety that Mike Elko will love on his defense.
Fans might focus on the three-star ranking, but Valade has earned high praise from scouts.
"Has a chance to be a multi-year starter at the Power Four level with his skill set," wrote Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.
The Texas Longhorns Recently Did Something Similar
Texas A&M's hated rival recently had a similar set of circumstances occur.
The Texas Longhorns added No. 1 2027 cornerback John Meredith to this season's roster after he reclassified as well. Texas A&M fans will be all too familiar with Meredith's name, as he had the Aggies as a finalist during his recruitment.
Like Texas with Meredith, Texas A&M's decision to bring Valade in this season allows him to spend a year at the SEC level and begin his growth as a college football player instead of spending another year in high school.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7