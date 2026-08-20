Texas A&M Receives Surprise Addition to Roster During Fall Camp

The Texas A&M Aggies are receiving a surprise addition to their roster for the upcoming season in the middle of fall camp.

Texas A&M 2027 three-star safety commit Loia Valade is reclassifying up to 2026 and will be joining the Aggies this season, per reports from 247Sports.

The move comes out of nowhere but is still great news for both Texas A&M and Valade, who can now begin his development with the coaching staff in College Station a year early. The 2026 campaign will likely be a redshirt-like year for Valade, but with the recent 5-by-5 ruling, he can still appear in games without the risk of using up any eligibility.

The most likely game where he could get some playing time will be on Oct. 17 vs. The Citadel. Considering that he won't be joining the team until fall camp is nearly over, it feels unlikely that Valade would play in the season opener against Missouri State if Texas A&M builds a big lead in the second half, but only time will tell.

What Loia Valade Could Eventually Bring to Texas A&M's Defense

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Valade didn't have the five-star label in the 2027 class, he was still highly regarded by some notable programs.

He received offers from Miami, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Florida, Missouri, Auburn, Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, Arkansas and many more.

Once Valade has gotten a year or two of experience at Texas A&M, he could emerge as hard-hitting versatile safety that Mike Elko will love on his defense.

Fans might focus on the three-star ranking, but Valade has earned high praise from scouts.

"Has a chance to be a multi-year starter at the Power Four level with his skill set," wrote Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

The Texas Longhorns Recently Did Something Similar

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, right, speak prior to the game at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M's hated rival recently had a similar set of circumstances occur.

The Texas Longhorns added No. 1 2027 cornerback John Meredith to this season's roster after he reclassified as well. Texas A&M fans will be all too familiar with Meredith's name, as he had the Aggies as a finalist during his recruitment.

Like Texas with Meredith, Texas A&M's decision to bring Valade in this season allows him to spend a year at the SEC level and begin his growth as a college football player instead of spending another year in high school.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.