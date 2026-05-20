Texas A&M Recruiting Intel for 2028 Top Prospect Kellan Hall

The Texas A&M Aggies have been dominant on the recruiting trail for the 2027 cycle, and currently hold the No. 1 class in the country, with more commits potentially on the horizon.

For head coach Mike Elko and his staff though, this is all part of his plan to build the Aggies "war chest" to keep a rotating class rich in talent, shuffling through the doors every single season in College Station.

That pursuit is already underway for the 2028 cycle, and a big piece in the class is Kellan Hall, the No. 1 defensive lineman and a top-ten recruit in the class. He caught up with Texas A&M Aggies On SI to share where Elko and his staff stand in his recruitment so far.

What It Means To Be Ranked No. 4

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates after the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"It's special! It's something that I have dreamed of since I was a kid," Hall told the Texas A&M Aggies On SI. "Not just dreamed of, but prayed for! But seeing it actually happen and being able to see my name pop up as a top-five player is just truly special."

What Hall Is Looking For In A Program

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"A defensive system/scheme that has produced top draft picks along the defensive line," Hall mentioned. "Strong coach/player relationships, and how players are developed both as a player, and as a person."

The Aggies have proven to be a more than capable program at producing talent for the next level, especially along the defensive line. The Aggies have had three straight seasons where defensive tackles have gone in the third round or higher, including the previous two years under Elko.

Hall's Early Thoughts on the Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) and defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrate during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"There have been great conversations. It has been more of a recent commitment, but it feels like I have been talking to them forever!" Hall tells me of his early conversations with the Aggies. "They obviously have great football, but the men they make off the field is even more impressive. The coaches keep it real, and they have shared the plan for me, so they stand pretty high for me!"

With still plenty of time to go in the cycle, over a year and some change, it will remain a fluid situation during Hall's recruitment, but for now, the Aggies have made a great early impression. He will announce his top seven list, based on his relationships with the staff, on June 19.

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