Texas A&M Remains In Elite Company After Win Over Mississippi State
After a 31-9 victory over Mississippi State, No. 5 Texas A&M remains undefeated as it is one of only fifteen CBS teams that remain undefeated through six weeks. The Aggies start the season off 5-0 for the first time since 2016, and have received the No. 5 spot in the AP Poll, the highest ranking since 2021.
With the Aggies holding strong after walking into halftime up 7-3, the second half was all Texas A&M as they managed to score three touchdowns by KC Concepcion, Marcel Reed and Mario Craver. Randy Bond also added the last three points to the score with a 27-yard field goal.
Through six weeks of football, there are only 15 teams that remain undefeated, including three other Southeastern Conference teams: Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Missouri.
How Did The Aggies Get Here?
The Aggies have played five games this season and have came out on top each time, including statement wins over Notre Dame, Auburn and Mississippi State. With this, the Aggies sit at 2-0 in the SEC with dominant showings over the Tigers and Bulldogs.
VS UTSA
The Aggies opened up the season against UTSA at home with a 42-24 win over the Roadrunners. Craver was able to make a name for himself this game as he came away with 122 receiving yards, including two touchdowns off of just eight receptions.
VS Utah State
The next weekend, Texas A&M hosted Utah State for the battle of the Aggies, where the Texas A&M Aggies came out on top with a dominant score of 44-22. Three consecutive sacks from Cashius Howell were the story of this game, as the A&M defense was stellar.
At Notre Dame
The Aggies then headed to Notre Dame for a revenge game after losing to the Irish at Kyle Field the year prior. In a very anticipated matchup, the Aggies were able to persevere and hang on until the very last play, which was a fourth and goal with less than 20 seconds left.
Down by 6, Reed was able to find his tight end to secure the ball for A&M, and after a Bond extra point, the Aggies were up 41-40 with just 13 seconds left to play.
VS Auburn
For their first SEC matchup, the Aggies hosted the Tigers, who were coming off a loss at Oklahoma, as QB Jackson Arnold was sacked 10 times against his former team. The A&M offense could not get much going as they came up with a season-low 16 points, yet the defense was on point, only allowing Auburn 177 yards of offense.
VS Mississippi State
Finally, against the Bulldogs, A&M had a rocky first half, yet you couldn't tell by the final score of 31-9. The offense was able to get rolling in the second half, as well as the defense which came up with two turnovers, giving the Aggies more chances on offense.
This weekend, the Aggies host the Gators in Kyle Field as they hope to improve to 6-0 and remain undefeated.