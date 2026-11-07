Texas A&M Report Card: Grading Every Position Group After South Carolina Loss

The Texas A&M Aggies fall to 4-5 on the 2026 season after a brutal loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks that felt like it encapsulated everything about this season in one game.

With three games remaining, including two against top-15 opponents, the Aggies are officially in danger of missing a bowl game, and the Week 10 result doesn't exude confidence that the issues are turning a corner.

Here is how every position group graded out in the contest.

Quarterback

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, the Aggies struggled to get anything in the passing game. Marcel Reed was unable to establish a rhythm in the pocket, and even though the Gamecocks' defense is bottom half in nearly every passing statistic, the struggles continued.

He finished 25-43 with 251 yards and no touchdowns. His 58 percent completion percentage is his fourth-lowest mark of the season, and he missed a potential touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

Grade: F

Running Back Room

The Aggies had their sixth 100-plus rushing yard game this season, led by Rebuen Owens, who looked like a completely different running back in this one. KJ Edwards looked strong in rotation, but it was the Owens show, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

Grade: A-

Wide Receivers

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies once again struggled through the air, and Mario Craver got banged up in this one, but Isaiah Horton had one of his best games since coming to College Station. He had three receptions of 15 yards or more and was productive in the limited passing game.

Grade: B-

Offensive Line

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The offensive line still showed some concerns in the passing game, but did a better job of run blocking and moving the line of scrimmage when needed. That allowed the Aggies to find some big chunk gains on the ground, letting the talented group behind them get some big yards. Will still need major work on pass protection, but one of the better run-blocking games as of late from this group.

Grade: C

Defensive Line

The defensive line was a solid force in this one, getting some push, especially from Bryce Perry-Wright, who had one sack and led the team with 1.5 sacks. TJ Searcy led the team with two quarterback hurries, and the Aggies finished with three total in the game.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field.es | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daymion Sanford and Ray got the majority of the production, but they did a good job limiting explosive running plays. While Sellers was hampered by a lower-body injury, keeping him contained was a big part of keeping the Aggies in this one, and it was going well until the final South Carolina score of the game.

Grade: B

Secondary

The secondary surrendered some big plays in the contest, but they did a great job keeping everything in front of them, limiting the Gamecocks to just one touchdown that was from the one-yard line.

Grade: B+

Special Teams

Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Olano had his first miss of the game, and he went with a fake-out field-goal attempt that failed. His first miss is a tough pill to swallow; however, he was also responsible for the only points of the game.

Grade: A

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