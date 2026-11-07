3 Bold Predictions For Texas A&M Against the South Carolina Gamecocks

The Texas A&M Aggies hit the road for the second straight game, heading to Columbia to take on the No. 23 South Carolina Gamecocks, looking to finally snag their first road victory of the 2026 season.

The Aggies lead the all-time series against the Gamecocks 10-2, but those two losses have come in each of their last two visits to Williams-Brice Stadium, and with the run that South Carolina has been on as of late, a third straight loss could become a reality.

But, alas, this is why the games are played, and there are still many other things that could happen, including these three predictions.

Texas A&M's Defense Holds South Carolina Down

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Anto Saka (14) applies pressure to Missouri State Bears quarterback Skyler Locklear (9) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the current trends from both teams, this one might not seem too likely, as the A&M defense has been very generous on the road this year, with each of their opponents in those games scoring at least 27 points, and South Carolina is fresh off of a 42-point production against the Oklahoma Sooners last week.

That effort in Norman is included in a scoring trend for South Carolina, who have scored at least 34 points in five of their last eight games.

It's not impossible, though, as A&M's defense has pitched the shutout twice this year and they also held the Arkansas Razorbacks to just seven points in their lone conference win of the year.

It's all just a matter if the defense can disrupt LaNorris Sellers and prevent the monstrous performance he put up against the Maroon and White last time they visited the east side of the nation.

Texas A&M's Offense Explodes (In a Good Way)

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have struggled mightily on the road this year. In fact, they didn't even score a touchdown until their third road trip of the season against Alabama two weeks ago.

But if there's a team that A&M could see an offensive resurgence against, it very well could be South Carolina, whom they scored 31 against last year in their masterful comeback victory.

South Carolina has surrendered at least 24 points in five games this year, which has included 41 to Mississippi State, 35 to the Kentucky Wildcats, and 49 to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It presents an opening that Texas A&M desperately needs to take advantage of.

Texas A&M Shocks South Carolina By Double Digits To Increase Momentum

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally grabbing that first road win would be a total turnaround for the Aggies, who still have to travel to Oklahoma themselves after the game today and also play host to the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns to close out the season, giving them a hard enough schedule to worry about.

For a team that is struggling to keep their head above water in the race for bowl eligibility, a win would mean everything for the Maroon and White, while a loss with three tough opponents following today's game could put their entire season in jeopardy.

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