Texas A&M's Biggest Difference From 2024 Season to 2025 Is Clear
The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies have gotten Mike Elko's sophomore campaign as their head coach off to a tremendous start, capping off the 3-0 run with a monumental victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, avenging a loss from last year's season opener.
With the revamped offense, and Marcel Reed producing at the level of a Heisman Trophy candidate, this is the Texas A&M football team that the College Station faithful has been waiting to see.
Obviously, the 3-0 start is different from the 2024 season for the Maroon and White, with the loss to the Irish last year leading to a 2-1 start, but what else has been the difference maker for the team in 2025?
What Mike Elko Believes Is the Big Improvement For His Team in 2025
In Mike Elko's first season as the head honcho in College Station, the rushing attack was strong, but the deep ball was just being handed to the defense by the Aggie secondary, and while that has improved in 2025, it's not exactly what the head coach believes has been the turning point for the team thus far.
When speaking at the Houston Touchdown Club Wednesday night, Elko spoke his belief on the team's most notable change from the 2024 season and used the recent shootout at Notre Dame as an example of such.
"The biggest improvement has been out ability to create explosive plays on offense," the coach said. "Last year, we didn't have a single explosive play against Notre Dame, and Saturday night was the complete opposite."
Explosive plays might be an understatement, as the offensive production was through the hypothetical roof Saturday night in South Bend, both teams scoring more points then than they did in their season opener a year ago, combined.
Wide receiver Mario Craver was a large part of that production, reeling in seven catches for 207 yards and an incredible 86-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, becoming the first Aggie receiver since Mike Evans in 2013 to eclipse the 200-yard mark in a game, a true testament as to how both he and fellow wideout KC Concepcion have truly transformed the Aggie offense in their short stints in College Station.
The Fightin' Farmers hung up 488 total yards of offense against Marcus Freeman and the Irish Saturday night, nearly doubling their 246-yard performance in the 2024 season opener, yet scoring 18 less rushing yards this time around, but Le'Veon Moss ran for three touchdowns in the contest this year, so Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein can likely look past that tidbit.
The Aggies face the Auburn Tigers next Saturday in their first conference game of 2025.