Texas A&M Sends Heartfelt Goodbye to Collin Klein

While Mike Elko and the rest of the Texas A&M Aggies' coaching staff was busy getting the future of the program to put pen to paper during Early Signing Day, one of their coaches was busy making a future for himself.

Wednesday morning, reports surfaced that Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman would be retiring and that in line to replace him was none other than A&M offensive coordinator and former Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein.

Klein joined the Aggies in 2024 after nearly a decade of offensive coordinating and quarterback coaching duties at his alma mater, and he now has been presented with a higher role at the same place that he nearly won the Heisman Trophy at.

Texas A&M Football Posts Farewell Graphic For Collin Klein

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies offensive coordinator Collin Klein after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Though Klein will still carry out his offensive coordinator job through the College Football Playoff for the Aggies, the Texas A&M Football X page still got the emotion out of the way early with a tender graphic thanking the former quarterback for his two years in College Station.

"Forever grateful for your time here in Aggieland, Coach Klein! Best of luck at your alma mater," the caption read, before adding "@KStateFB you're getting a good one."

Klein's name spread like wildfire in terms of replacements when the multitude of head coach firings hit the college football world earlier in the season, and Klein himself even said that it was a dream of his to be a head coach but knew he still had a job to do with the Aggies.

"Absolutely. It’s been a dream and a goal of mine, but it’s about being with the right people at the right time and that’s here, right now,” Klein said.

After all, it's at his alma mater of all places. How do you pass up an opportunity like that?

During his Wednesday press conference following National Signing Day, head coach Mike Elko was nothing but supportive of his offensive coordinator moving up the coaching ladder.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for someone on our staff to take the next step in their career," Elko said Wednesday afternoon, "And I do everything I can to support and help those endeavors."

Klein served as a graduate assistant with Kansas State during 2014 and 2015, before serving as quarterbacks coach from 2017 to 2023 and taking offensive coordinating duties during his final two seasons before leaving Manhattan to head to College Station before the 2024 season.

Texas A&M's offense has seen a drastic increase in efficiency under Klein's direction, especially in 2025, the team averaging 454.4 yards of total offense.