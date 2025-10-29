Texas A&M’s Collin Klein Gets Honest About Head Coaching Rumors
When you’re 8–0, people notice. Programs across the country have begun eyeing Mike Elko’s staff, including offensive coordinator Collin Klein, one of college football’s fastest-rising names.
Boasting one of the most explosive units in college football, Klein’s name has begun surfacing in early coaching searches across the nation.
“Well, I think Coach Elko said it best a week ago, or whenever that was,” Klein said on Monday. “But, again, it’s an honor and it means you’re doing something right. It’s a credit to our players and our entire staff of what we’ve been able to do. And, like I said, there’s a lot of season left and a lot of big things ahead of us.”
Collin Klein’s Elite Offense
Klein’s two year tenure has been filled with success, resulting in 34.1 points and 432.6 total yards of offense in the 21 games he has coached.
Through A&M’s historic 2025 start, the Aggies have averaged 37.8 points (14th in the nation) and 459.3 yards per game (21st in the nation).
Those are the types of numbers that catch the eyes of athletic directors searching for their next head coach, a job Klein openly admits he hopes to have one day.
“Absolutely. It’s been a dream and a goal of mine, but it’s about being with the right people at the right time and that’s here, right now,” Klein said.
From player to play-caller
Before mentoring a Heisman contender in Marcel Reed, Klein was one himself. The former Kansas State signal-caller was a Heisman finalist during his senior season in 2012 where he had 2,641 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 920 yards and 23 touchdowns.
After his playing days, Klein stayed at Kansas State as a graduate assistant in 2014, spent a year at Northern Iowa as quarterbacks coach, then returned to his alma mater in 2017. By 2018, he was promoted to offensive coordinator. When Elko took over in College Station, he brought the young coach with him.
So far, it’s been a great pairing.
“He’s got an unbelievable work ethic and a great way to relate to the kids,” Elko said. “I think what really drew me to him over others is that he's extremely intelligent. I think we see the game very similarly, in terms of trying to attack defenses and how we want to attack defenses. I think he’s done a really, really good job of putting his handprint on this offense here in Year 2.”
With 12 head coaching jobs already open across college football, schools everywhere are looking for their next leader. Don’t be surprised if many start sniffing around Aggieland for their successor.