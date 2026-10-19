Texas A&M's Shutout Cannot Erase the Questions Facing Mike Elko

Texas A&M desperately needed its win against The Citadel.

First, that’s a sentence that spells out everything that’s gone wrong for the Aggies in 2026. The fact that The Citadel was a reprieve in what’s been an otherwise lousy campaign so far is an indictment of everything going on in College Station at the moment. Still, picking up the win was a nice moment, albeit one that ultimately doesn’t matter all that much.

The Loss to Missouri Still Matters More

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Texas A&M played an opponent remotely comparable to the level it expects to compete against, it was dismantled 27-6 by Missouri. The Aggies failed to score a touchdown, a problem that’s become all too familiar for Mike Elko’s squad in 2026, and walked out of Columbia looking considerably closer to missing a bowl than having a season that could remotely be considered successful.

But what makes that result sit even worse is what happened next. Missouri turned around and got handled by Ole Miss, losing 31-3 in a contest that was never close. That doesn’t suddenly mean Texas A&M is worse than the Rebels by some ridiculous transitive-property formula. College football doesn’t work that way, and the SEC in particular has spent much of this season proving that anybody can beat just about anybody on the right day.

It is not nothing, though.

Texas A&M was not merely beaten by Missouri. It was controlled. The Aggies never looked capable of changing the direction of the game, and then the team that did that to them looked just as helpless against Ole Miss one week later.

That is the part Elko can’t allow to disappear beneath a comfortable win over The Citadel.

Mike Elko Still Has to Restore Belief

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s win was useful because Texas A&M looked like the more talented team against an opponent it should dominate, though this isn’t necessarily a revelation given that it was able to do the same against the likes of Missouri State and Arkansas. But it was still nice to see KJ Edwards run wild and Marcel Reed look a bit more comfortable. Even Brady Hart got some leeway, something the Aggies might be seeing a lot more of if this season continues on its current trajectory.

None of that should be dismissed outright just because of the opponent. Teams that are struggling still have to take advantage of opportunities to reset, and Texas A&M did exactly that.

The problem is that consistency has become the bigger issue.

Elko doesn’t need to prove that his team can overwhelm The Citadel. He needs to prove that Texas A&M can look functional against Alabama, Tennessee and the rest of the SEC schedule still ahead.

Is that possible? Only time will tell.