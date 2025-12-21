How One No-Call Ended Texas A&M’s College Football Playoff Run

And just like that, the best football season that Texas A&M has seen in over 30 years comes to an unceremonious conclusion.

After a 2025 campaign that saw plenty of explosive offense, smothering defense, and all-around impressive football, the Aggies fell in a defensive rock fight to the Miami Hurricanes 10-3.

With under two minutes left to play, the Aggies marched down the field with a chance to tie the game at 10. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed fit the football through a tight window to running back Rueben Owens, who was quickly rocked by a head-to-head hit by a Miami defender, jarring the ball loose. As both players lay on the field, the Aggies were shocked that a penalty was not called.

Marcel Reed Weighs In

After the game concluded, Reed revealed whether or not he thought a targeting penalty would have been warranted.

“I mean, I thought so, but it's not up to my discretion,” Reed said. “Things like that are going to happen, you’ve just gotta keep playing.”

If the referees call the hit targeting, the Aggies take over on the one-yard line with an automatic first down. They would get four downs to score from the one. The only difficulty there would be both Owens and star running back Le’Veon Moss were banged up at that point.

Even earlier in the game, the referees missed an unnecessary roughness call when wide receiver KC Concepcion was slung down out of bounds.

Coach Mike Elko did not blame the no-calls for the team’s loss.

“I don't think that matters,” Elko said when asked if Marcel Reed’s last-play interception would have happened with a penalty on the prior play.

“We came into this season, and I think the very realistic conversation about this team was we were a really good team that was going to have a chance in every game they played, was going to have fairly small margins to be successful, but was going to have an opportunity to go out there and be successful,” Coach Mike Elko reflected after the game. “I think that's exactly how it played out. We weren't able to tilt the margins in our favor the last two games. That's going to be a killer. One, to not go to Atlanta. One, to not go to the quarterfinals. So that's a killer. You've got to swallow it, and you've got to move forward, just like we did last year.”

The Aggies are set to host the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field to kick off their 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5.