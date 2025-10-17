Texas A&M Star Defender Back On SEC Injury Report Ahead of Arkansas Game
As the conference game between the No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks is a little over 24 hours from kicking off, the official injury report from the SEC has caused some alarms to go off for Texas A&M fans.
Just one player was listed as "out" on Wednesday's injury report, running back Le'Veon Moss, which head coach Mike Elko made everyone aware of during his pregame press conference on Monday, saying that the star back would be out for "an extended period of time" with an ankle injury.
However, on Thursday night's report, Moss had some company in the "out" section.
Bryce Anderson Suddenly Moves From Available To Out For Arkansas Game
Texas A&M's star safety Bryce Anderson, who had just made his return this past weekend against the Florida Gators after suffering a scary injury in A&M's big win over Notre Dame in South Bend, has now landed back on the inactive portion of the report after originally being available for the contest.
No news has come out about what is sidelining the star defender this time by, so one can only assume that either his injury he suffered in South Bend is still a burden in his play, or some kind of freak accident in practice.
Thankfully, like most of the other positions on the team, the Aggies are locked and loaded in terms of reserves, with Myles Davis expected to see a slight increase in play time after getting some reps in against the Gators, but even with the talent that is housed in College Station, Anderson is still a massive loss for the Maroon and White defense.
As for the Arkansas Razorbacks, their situation surrounding injured players is much more dire, with nine players listed under "out" in the injury report.
Defensive back Quentavious Scandrett, wide receivers Monte Harrison, Ismael Cisse, and Jalen Brown, running back AJ Green, tight ends Jeremiah Beck Jr. and Andreas Paaske, and defensive lineman Danny Saili and David Oke will all be unavailable for interim head coach Bobby Petrino as he takes on his former team in the Aggies, whom he covered offensive coordinating duties for in the 2023 season under head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The Aggies have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Pigs and will be traveling to Fayetteville for the first time since 2013, with the Southwest Classic now moving back to the respective campuses after a decade of play at AT&T Stadium.
The 2025 edition of the rivalry kicks off Saturday at 2:30 PM from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.