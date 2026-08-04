Texas A&M's Mark Nabou Jr. Named to Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List

Texas A&M offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. has just earned another significant preseason honor, as he was named to the 2026 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, recognizing him as one of the nation's top candidates for college football's award honoring interior linemen.

Presented annually, the Outland Trophy has recognized the best offensive or defensive lineman in college football since 1946. The preseason watch list highlights players expected to make a major impact during the upcoming season, and this year, places Nabou among an elite group of standout linemen across the country.

Nabou enters the 2026 campaign as one of the primary anchors of Texas A&M's offensive line after several key starters were drafted into the NFL. His combination of size, strength, athleticism and experience has made him a key piece of the Aggies' offensive front.

Dependable in the Trenches

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his career in College Station, Nabou has continued to develop into one of the conference's premier offensive linemen. His ability to create running lanes and protect the quarterback has earned praise from coaches and national analysts alike. His steady progression and consistency have also made him one of the veteran leaders on Texas A&M's entire offense.

Being named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List adds to an already impressive offseason for Nabou. The recognition reflects both his individual production and the expectations surrounding the Aggies as they enter the 2026 season. Nothing is more critical to Texas A&M's national and conference championship goals than a strong offensive line presence.

For Nabou, the recognition serves as validation of the hard work he has put into his development since arriving at Texas A&M. His constant leadership has provided stability for an offensive line expected to face one of the country's most demanding schedules yet again.

While preseason honors are merely projections, Nabou will have every opportunity to strengthen his candidacy once the season begins. Strong performances against SEC competition and continued dominance on the front seven could place him firmly in the conversation for the award when finalists are announced in the latter half of the season.

As Texas A&M prepares for the 2026 season, Nabou Jr.'s inclusion on the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List is another reminder of the talent returning to College Station. The Aggies will need to lean heavily on their veterans as they pursue conference and national championship aspirations, and Nabou will have the chance to prove he belongs among the very best linemen in college football history.

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