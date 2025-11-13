All Aggies

Texas A&M Star WR In Danger of Missing South Carolina Matchup

Per the injury report, one of the most dynamic wide receivers for Texas A&M is questionable heading into Saturday.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) reacts prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
No. 3 Texas A&M is set to take on South Carolina for its first home game in nearly five weeks, after going 3-0 during a four-week road stretch.

The Aggies were able to take care of business against Arkansas, LSU and Missouri, to head into the last home Southeastern Conference matchup of the season against South Carolina.

However, they may be heading into their matchup with Gamecocks without one of their best players.

On the most recent injury report, star wide receiver Mario Craver was listed as questionable, leading to concern about his availability vs. South Carolina.

The transfer from Mississippi State has been nothing but impactful this season, as he was able to surpass 100 receiving yards in each of the Aggies' first three games, including a season-high 207 against Notre Dame.

After such a strong start, opposing defenses have been able to track Craver down on the field, as he hasn't received for more than 80 yards since Week 6 against his former team, Mississippi State.

How Does Craver's Absence Impact The Offense?

Texas A&M Mario Crave
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While he hasn't been able to pick up as many yards and touchdowns as he did towards the beginning of the season, Craver is still every bit as important to the success of A&M's offense. He has been a constant target for Marcel Reed as he has 46 receptions on the season, leading the team. He also leads the team in receiving yards with 775, averaging 16.8 yards per reception.

If he is absent against South Carolina, A&M's offense will be missing a key piece in Craver, who has been outstanding on picking up vital yardage for the Aggies. His last touchdown came in the game against Mississippi State, yet it was a 7-yard rushing touchdown, which marked his first rushing touchdown of his career.

Other Notable Names On Injury Report

Texas A&M Scooby William
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) eludes a sack by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

There have been many names shuffled through the injury report this season, and for this weekend, there are five names that make the list. Craver is questionable.

On the 'Out' list for this weekend versus South Carolina are Bryce Anderson, Le'Veon Moss, and Rashad Johnson Jr. Anderson had a big scare in the Aggies' game against Notre Dame, where he was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Le'Veon Moss exited the Florida game with an ankle injury, and while he is still recovering, he will be out of this game versus the Gamecocks. Rashad Johnson Jr. is also out for this matchup versus South Carolina.

Lastly, Scooby Williams is listed as doubtful, which is a huge blow to A&M's defense, although they have been able to have Daymion Sanford step up and make huge plays in his absence.

OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

