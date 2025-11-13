Texas A&M Star WR In Danger of Missing South Carolina Matchup
No. 3 Texas A&M is set to take on South Carolina for its first home game in nearly five weeks, after going 3-0 during a four-week road stretch.
The Aggies were able to take care of business against Arkansas, LSU and Missouri, to head into the last home Southeastern Conference matchup of the season against South Carolina.
However, they may be heading into their matchup with Gamecocks without one of their best players.
On the most recent injury report, star wide receiver Mario Craver was listed as questionable, leading to concern about his availability vs. South Carolina.
The transfer from Mississippi State has been nothing but impactful this season, as he was able to surpass 100 receiving yards in each of the Aggies' first three games, including a season-high 207 against Notre Dame.
After such a strong start, opposing defenses have been able to track Craver down on the field, as he hasn't received for more than 80 yards since Week 6 against his former team, Mississippi State.
How Does Craver's Absence Impact The Offense?
While he hasn't been able to pick up as many yards and touchdowns as he did towards the beginning of the season, Craver is still every bit as important to the success of A&M's offense. He has been a constant target for Marcel Reed as he has 46 receptions on the season, leading the team. He also leads the team in receiving yards with 775, averaging 16.8 yards per reception.
If he is absent against South Carolina, A&M's offense will be missing a key piece in Craver, who has been outstanding on picking up vital yardage for the Aggies. His last touchdown came in the game against Mississippi State, yet it was a 7-yard rushing touchdown, which marked his first rushing touchdown of his career.
Other Notable Names On Injury Report
There have been many names shuffled through the injury report this season, and for this weekend, there are five names that make the list. Craver is questionable.
On the 'Out' list for this weekend versus South Carolina are Bryce Anderson, Le'Veon Moss, and Rashad Johnson Jr. Anderson had a big scare in the Aggies' game against Notre Dame, where he was taken off the field on a stretcher.
Le'Veon Moss exited the Florida game with an ankle injury, and while he is still recovering, he will be out of this game versus the Gamecocks. Rashad Johnson Jr. is also out for this matchup versus South Carolina.
Lastly, Scooby Williams is listed as doubtful, which is a huge blow to A&M's defense, although they have been able to have Daymion Sanford step up and make huge plays in his absence.