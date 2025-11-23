Texas A&M Stays Perfect As Offense Sets Records
An easy and historic day at the office.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed earned a brief outing, pitching in for him and his two teammates, setting career records that they’ll forever be proud of.
Not every week in the college football season does the No. 3 team in the nation get to throw its offensive weapons on the field for a quarter before calling it a day. The Aggies were fortunate to do so before a bunch of different faces joined the action as backups.
“It was great to see a lot of our young players get out and get opportunities,” coach Mike Elko said. “I was proud of the professionalism. I was proud of how they went about their business.”
Offense First Half
The Aggies’ coaching staff saw enough from the quarterback. It elected to rest most of the starters as well, playing backups, so going into the final week of the season, every starter could participate in the rivalry game next weekend against the Longhorns.
“More than anything, it’s about getting people in,” Elko said when discussing Reed’s playing time. “We wanted today to be about guys getting opportunities. There were guys that got quality reps today, and I thought that was really, really important.”
Reed’s day ended with the school history books adding another record to it. The Nashville, Tennessee, native now holds sole possession of seventh place in program history for career passing touchdowns with 41. Additionally, Reed now moved to No. 5 on the Aggie single-season passing touchdown list with 25.
Heisman Trophy candidate Reed slung two beautiful touchdowns to Bethel-Roman that were his only two receptions of the day, which totaled up to 61 yards after hauling in a 3-yard touchdown and a 58-yard catch to waltz into the endzone. One of the highest 2026 NFL draft pick prospects, WR KC Concepcion, also recorded five receptions, leading the receiving group in yards with 42.
Not only did the two dynamic receivers cook, but on senior day, RB Daniels compiled the most yards and touchdowns he has ever had wearing a Maroon and White jersey.
“He means a lot to Texas A&M football,” Elko said. “He hasn't had everything he hoped for in his senior year."
Everything went Daniels' way in front of the 12th Man for the last time at Kyle Field. The speedster mentioned what the A&M culture has been to him and how special the season has been.
“It means a lot,” Daniels said. “This is my last go-round. We are doing it the right way."
Going into warmups, Daniels found out pregame that he would be the guy to lead the way on the ground on senior day. Thanks to clean handoffs and exchanges by Reed, he went to work early, racking up 106 yards on nine touches.
“When my name was called, I was ready," Daniels said.
Reed didn’t get to throw a touchdown pass to Daniels, but was the one operating the plays as he got to be a part of seeing Daniels etch his name into the A&M history books as he reached a career high in rushing yards and stated postgame why he returned to Aggieland to finish out a revenge tour.
“It's a good program,” Daniels said. “You can't always just look at playing time. It all boils down to you. I came back and it was a revenge tour, too."
That revenge tour in the regular season will finish over in Austin, Texas, where Reed hopes that his success will get the RB room going and distribute the ball to Bethel-Roman, who had a two-touchdown reception afternoon that marked the first multi-score of his career.
All of these achievements against Samford came without RB Rueben Owens and WR Mario Craver playing. Elko's program moved to 11-0 for the first time since 1992 and entire season undefeated at home since 1999, excluding the 2020 pandemic season.
“Obviously, we know what’s in front of us,” Elko said. “We’ll get back to work and get ready for next week and go try to win our spot in Atlanta for the SEC title.”