No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Samford Bulldogs: Live Updates, Box Score
The undefeated No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies will look to keep both of those adjectives as they host the Samford Bulldogs in their final regular season home game at Kyle Field in 2025.
The Aggies return to their home grounds just one week removed from the biggest comeback in school history, erasing a 30-3 halftime deficit against the South Carolina Gamecocks to take the 31-30 victory.
The Bulldogs are a week removed from a 30-16 loss to the Austin Peay Governors, their 10th loss in what has been an abysmal 2025 season for the team.
Ags vs. Bulldogs
The Aggies come into the game with a perfect 10-0 record, while the Bulldogs are on the opposite end of the spectrum, a 1-10 year putting a dark cloud over their season, their lone win coming mid-October against the Virginia Military Institute.
Saturday's meeting will be the first all-time between the two programs, with the Aggies representing the Southeast Conference, and Samford coming from the Southern Conference.
The Aggies and Bulldogs are set to kick off at 11:00 AM Saturday morning, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Kyle Field in College Station.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Samford
0
No. 3 Texas A&M
21
Texas A&M wins the coin toss and elects to receive the opening kick.
First Quarter
Texas A&M wastes no time getting on the board, with running back Amari Daniels advancing the ball 25 yards with a carry and resulting in Marcel Reed finding Ashton Bethel-Roman in the back corner of the end zone to put the Aggies on the board early.
Texas A&M 7, Samford 0
change of possession
The pressure is applied early on Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon, and the Aggies force a three-and-out.
change of possession
Despite a solid punt return by KC Concepcion, the Aggies fail to gain much offensively, and they are forced to punt.
change of possession
Tyreek Chappell almost has a walk-in pick-six, but can't hang onto the ball, but the Aggies still force another three-and-out.
change of possession
After Amari Daniels helps the Aggies convert a fourth down, Reed finds an open KC Concepcion in the end zone for the Aggie touchdown.
Texas A&M 14, Samford 0
Another drive by Samford, and another three-and-out.
change of possession
Marcel Reed decides to take the time to show how well his deep passing has progressed over the season, and delivers a perfectly thrown 58-yard touchdown to Ashton Bethel-Roman, ABR's second score of the day.
Texas A&M 21, Samford 0
Second Quarter
Samford finally completes a pass, but it goes for negative yardage and it's another three-and-out for the Bulldogs.