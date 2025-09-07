Texas A&M Still Waiting to Unleash Star Running Back
After suffering a season-ending injury last season in the early moments of the game against South Carolina, running back Le'Veon Moss is back for his senior season of Aggie football. While he is still regaining his footing playing against a live defense, he has the opportunity to be a huge force for the Aggie offense this season.
When Moss suffered his injury last season with five games left, Texas A&M began to snowball in a very negative way. The Aggies went on to lose four of their next five games, after entering the South Carolina game with a perfect 5-0 record in the Southeastern Conference, standing alone at the top.
After rehabbing and rebuilding his strength throughout the entire offseason, Moss enters his senior season of college football at Texas A&M, and has the chance to make it back to where he once was as the Aggies' leading rusher for a second consecutive season.
How Has Moss Looked Through Two Games?
With the Aggies opening the season against UTSA followed by Utah State at home, Moss has been playing less than normal, yet it is just a safety hazard as they don't want to lose him early in the season if he were to suffer another injury.
In Texas A&M's 42-24 win over UTSA during its season opener, Moss was quiet as he only had three carries for 19 yards, his longest carry being 12 yards. With Marcel Reed focusing on his passing game for most of the offseason, the run game was not the priority in Week 1 as the Aggies only rushed for 108 yards against the Roadrunners.
Last season, Texas A&M was a run-first offense, since Reed was comfortable and incredible on his feet, and struggled a bit more on his passing game. This year, Texas A&M poses a dual-threat offense, mixing up the pass and run game to keep defenses on their toes.
In Week 2, Moss was on the field more, as he led the Aggies in rushing yards with 68, looking much more like himself than he did in Week 1. He was able to have a breakthrough and run for 21 yards before being taken down, showing off his routes, as he was also able to record his first touchdown of the season.
With the Aggies heading to Notre Dame next week, they face their first real test of the season, as the Fighting Irish took the season opener from the Aggies last year with a 23-13 score. Moss can be a huge threat to Notre Dame's defense as the Aggies look to improve to a 3-0 record.