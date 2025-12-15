3 X-Factors for Texas A&M vs. Miami in College Football Playoff

When the Texas A&M Aggies take on the Miami Hurricanes, every single athlete on that field is going to do everything they can to advance to the quarterfinals game in Dallas, Texas, to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.

Questions are surrounding the entire A&M roster about which players are going to lay it all down on the line to keep playing football. Could it be the offense that carries coach Mike Elko’s program to the next round? Will the defense surprise the college football world and shut down the elite Miami offense? Do the special teams step up after an up-and-down season?

These three players will be what keeps the Aggies in the game and pressure the Hurricanes.

Jared Zirkel, Kicker

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Jared Zirkel (99) kicks the ball in the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Nobody really knows what to expect from the A&M coaching staff with the ongoing kicking controversy, where kickers Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel have been competing to be the guy when a field goal is needed.

Kicking the ball from further than 40 yards out has been an issue, but after several weeks off, it instills confidence for Zirkel, who was originally named the starter before suffering an injury that limited the action he saw. After kicking in the first two games for the Aggies, where Zirkel made one field goal and 11 of his 12 extra points, he didn’t return to his duties until the Samford and Texas games, where he missed only one field goal in each game and was perfect on PATs.

Regardless of what his past game log numbers show, the 12th Man is going to be surprised with what the Kerrville, Texas, native has been working on in practice to drill the ball through the uprights in live action. Even though he’s only made four of his six kicks, A&M needs him, and he is clutch in must-need moments.

KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Does wide receiver KC Concepcion want the final game at Kyle Field this year to be remembered as loss? He’s already coming off a bitter 27-17 loss to Texas, which he didn’t contribute as much as he would have liked to. His previous two games have both been under 60 receiving yards, so he’s definitely hungry to increase those numbers. Watch out for No. 7 in the Maroon and White to find open space.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has registered 57 receptions for 886 yards and nine touchdowns already. There have been two games where he has had only three or fewer receptions, and 10 games where he has four or more. Without a doubt, his quarterback Marcel Reed is going to look for his favorite weapon, who is set to cook up something special. That’s what makes this relationship special. Once Concepcion reels in a few passes, the Hurricanes are in trouble and in for a treat.

Cashius Howell, Defensive End

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Senior Cashius Howell has goals to become the best version of himself. He is a driven player who has worked his way up to where he is now, and it didn’t happen without his belief in himself and his ability to continue following his dreams. After he elected to transfer from Bowling Green to A&M, he has had that grind, and his hard work has been on full display.

This season, he had one of the coolest moments an edge could dream of, which was recording three straight sacks. Those three were only three of the 11.5 sacks he has accumulated to go along with his 19 solo tackles. Might be a bad morning to be an offensive lineman blocking him. Howell might rack up a few numbers in the sack and pressure category.