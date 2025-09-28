Texas A&M LB Throws Shade at Baylor Bears for Not Stopping Jackson Arnold
As Texas A&M headed into Southeastern Conference play with an Auburn team that was hungry for a win, the Aggies outlasted the Tigers with a 16-10 victory. The A&M offense was not its best today, as it totaled 414 yards, yet only scored one touchdown, due to 119 yards worth of penalties.
Postgame, junior linebacker and captain Taurean York caught up with the media and gave some insight into what makes this defense so special.
The biggest accomplishment of the defensive this afternoon was holding Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold to 11 yards rushing, as he is known for being a dual-threat player. York had some choice words for the Baylor Bears, who were unable to contain Arnold in the season-opening against Auburn like the Aggies were.
Taurean York on Jackson Arnold
"You know we knew that he was a threat, I feel like Baylor probably would've beat them if they were more aware of Jackson Arnold's ability," York said. " ... We knew we had to cage him and I think we did a good job at that tonight."
In the 38-24 win over Baylor, Arnold had 16 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Texas A&M gave up a rushing touchdown to him on Saturday after a 74-yard interception return but that was one of the only notable plays the Auburn offense had all day.
Against Auburn, York led the defense in tackles with seven total, including six total tackles, two tackles for loss and a decisive sack on Arnold.
The Aggies totaled five sacks on Arnold, including a powerful one from Cashius Howell, who absolutely lit up the 12th Man.
With the A&M offense struggling to get into the end zone, all eyes were on the defense, who never let up through four straight quarters. Late in the game, the Auburn offense was able to have many chances to move the ball down the field, yet the Aggie defense prevailed each time.
"As far as the last stop went, man it's just good though," York said. "It's just really good to see our training came through when we needed it the most. We worked two minute, I mean a plethora of times all off season."
The Aggies are no strangers to games coming down to the last few minutes as we saw two weeks ago when they traveled to Notre Dame and won the game with 13 seconds left on the clock. This time though, it was the defense who showed up big when the Aggies needed them.
"I feel so confident about our linebacker group, no matter who it is and no matter how old they are," York said. "You know these guys, we love football man we really don't care who gets the credit and that's a universal thing with our team."
A&M will stay in College Station as they are set to play Mississippi State on Saturday, October 4 under the lights of Kyle Field.