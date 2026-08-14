Texas A&M to Wear Special Military-Inspired Uniforms vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M football is set to honor the university’s deep military heritage with a special uniform when the Aggies host Arkansas on Oct. 3 at Kyle Field.

The “Honor and Support” uniforms feature a desert camouflage design created with several elements of Aggieland in mind.

The camouflage pattern draws inspiration from the khaki uniforms worn by members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, as well as the terrain surrounding the university. The result is a design that connects Texas A&M’s military traditions with the landscape and history of its home.

Texas A&M’s 150th Anniversary Celebration

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter as quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Justus Boone (0) look on at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The upcoming Arkansas game was chosen to host the uniforms because of its significance, serving as Texas A&M’s celebration of the university’s 150th anniversary. That milestone allows the matchup to highlight the institution’s history on that exact day.

For the Aggies, the uniforms will prove the connection between the football program and the traditions and roots that have helped define Texas A&M for generations. The desert camouflage pattern, military-inspired details, and anniversary elements come together to tell a story about Texas A&M beyond football.

One of the best details is the university identification stencil incorporated into the uniform. The design pays tribute to the role that military education and service have played in the university’s identity.

Aside from the details resembling the military school aspect of the program's history, it also includes a Texas Flag sleeve patch and the modern Texas A&M logo on the helmet and the maroon pants patch. It is easy to recognize just how impressive the design is, considering all of the combinations of modern and historical tributes.

The last detail worth noticing is, of course, the camo cleats that Marcus Ratcliffe was wearing in the promo shot. Though it is unknown whether every player will wear them or if it is simply a matter of preference, it truly brings the entire uniform together.

The uniform patch carries significant meaning, as its design incorporates elements from the iconic Aggie Ring, including the star and laurel leaf. Also, the circular shape of the patch offers another nod to Texas A&M history, paying tribute to the wheels of the Spirit of ’02 field gun, another symbol closely associated with the university and the Corps of Cadets.

The Aggies will take the field not simply in a different uniform, but in one designed over the last 150 years, and yet just announced. The heritage and traditions of the university bleed through the uniform as Texas A&M celebrates its foundation.

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