Texas A&M’s Top 2027 NFL Hopefuls Entering Their Final Season

Texas A&M approaches the 2026 college football season with several players already being discussed as potential prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. These seniors and graduate students have earned scout recognition not just for their talent, but for their experience and potential to become impact players in the NFL.

As prospects, they will need to utilize the upcoming season to prove that their production in the Southeastern Conference is applicable to the pros. While the SEC is the most competitive conference in college football, even the national champions can't take down the lowest-rated team in the NFL. There are levels to this, and NFL scouts will be closely monitoring these five Aggies as prospects in their final seasons with A&M.

5. Rickey Gibson III

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) strips the ball away from UTEP wide receiver Trey Goodman (1) during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rickey Gibson III has already proven he can compete at a high level in the SEC, spending three years in Tennessee. The Vols' starting cornerback transferred over the offseason and will make his debut in Aggieland in just a few months.

To say he has experience guarding elite receivers is an understatement, as many star NFL receivers have come straight out of the SEC. Cornerbacks with SEC experience are often highly valued by NFL scouts because they play elite, future professional players multiple times in a season. Gibson’s speed, instincts, and man coverage skills will prove to be useful in his last college season, as well as the NFL combine.

4. Dalton Brooks

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dalton Brooks, the only original Aggie on this list, has played a tremendously vital role on the "wrecking crew" defense for years. Brooks is viewed as an athlete or a versatile defensive back who can wear multiple costumes on a roster.

Modern NFL defenses rely heavily on safeties who can hit hard, cover receivers, and wrap up against the run game. Brooks’ athleticism and versatility could fit nicely on an NFL roster, especially for a team with limited secondary talent. If he takes another step forward in his development over the next season, he could leave a lasting impression on NFL scouts.

3. Isaiah Horton

Alabama 's Isaiah Horton (1) warms up before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver transfer Isaiah Horton has every tool in his toolbelt that NFL teams value, and he proved so by competing with the best in Alabama, tearing up the SEC. With great size at 6-foot-4 and about 200 pounds, Horton offers the physicality and maybe even wingspan necessary to compete with NFL DBs.

Larger receivers who can win the heavy, contested catches and stretch the field vertically are sought after and intensely recruited in the NFL. When he becomes the top target in Texas A&M’s offense, he could emerge as one of the more productive receivers not only in the conference but in the entire league.

2. Anto Saka

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) takes down Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback John Paddock (4) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Another player generating excitement in Aggieland is the former Northwestern Wildcat, Anto Saka. He is a proven talent at edge rusher who was more than productive enough to upgrade to the SEC. Pass rushers are always in high demand in the NFL, and especially in the NFL Draft, where you can get them cheaply.

They are so sought after for their ability to consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks and stuff the run game, which is an even bigger deal in the pros than in college football. Saka has already shown areas of dominance with several sacks and tackles for loss earlier in his college career. His freak athleticism, speed, and ability to pressure the quarterback make him a highly scouted prospect that NFL scouts will keep an eye on in the next season.

1. Wilkin Formby

Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the game with LSU at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Who is Texas A&M if not a factory for NFL O-linemen? Wilkin Formby is one of the most intriguing new recruits on the Aggies’ roster for many reasons. For starters, he was a 5-star leaving Alabama, and he filled a huge gap in the Aggie roster after almost the entire o-line was chosen in the most recent NFL Draft.

A ginormous addition to the squad, 6-foot-7 Formby possesses the size and strength NFL teams look for in a generational offensive lineman. Offensive tackles are among the most important positions in football, as well as the most drafted per year, because they protect the most valuable player on the team, the quarterback. Formby’s ability to compete against elite NFL-ready SEC pass rushers gives him a solid chance to be a first-round NFL prospect.

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