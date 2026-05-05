Why Rickey Gibson III Is A Wild Card At The CB Position For the Texas A&M Defense

The Texas A&M Aggies look to get back to the College Football Playoff in the upcoming 2026 season. After making an appearance a season ago, the Aggies would fall short in the first round of the postseason.

The Aggies head into the 2026 season without one of their mainstays on the defensive side of the ball, with cornerback Will Lee III now in the NFL. The cornerback was one of the cornerstones of the Texas A&M secondary, who departed after being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Needing to replace the productivity and veteran voice that Lee III provided, Texas A&M may look at one of the newer members of the roster to fulfill that role, as that player could potentially become a game-changer in the backend of the Aggies secondary.

Texas A&M Could Have Another Lockdown Cornerback on its Roster

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rickey Gibson III strips the ball away from UTEP Miners wide receiver Trey Goodman. | Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The player whom the Aggies may look to lean on is Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III. The cornerback makes his way to College Station with plenty of experience in the SEC and the production to back it up.

Gibson III had his 2025 season cut short due to injury, but when healthy, the cornerback was well on his way to becoming one of the top players at his position in the SEC. In three years in Knoxville, Gibson III tallied 42 total tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Throughout the Aggies' spring practice, the cornerback had been trending upwards, looking to get back on the field after sustaining a season-ending injury a year ago. Gibson III was praised by Texas A&M's new defensive coordinator, Lyle Hemphill.

"I think he can do anything from what I've seen in workouts," Hemphill said. "He moves fluidly. He's a man player, but I think he'll have no problem playing zone. So far, everything I've seen, I've been very impressed with him."

Gibson III is a technically sound cornerback who features the ideal and desired six-foot, 185-pound frame to compete in the SEC, and he has proven he can play in either man or zone defense. The cornerback has shown the skills and ability to defend some of the conference's top wide receivers

Gibson III joins a secondary with plenty of returning talent, a group that the transfer has full confidence can become a great secondary.

"I definitely think we can be elite this year," Gibson said. "We are all from different spots too, so us coming together with different coaching with different ideas in how we see the game, I feel like that can definitely make us elite this year."

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