The Position Group That Could Decide the Fate of Texas A&M For the 2026 Season

The Texas A&M Aggies had the best season in program history last year, capped off by the school's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Despite the year ending in a first-round exit, head coach Mike Elko is looking to prove that the success his team found was the beginning of something being built in College Station, rather than blind luck in one season.

With plenty of returning talent on defense, and the offense getting plenty of big names back at the skills position, the offensive line will be the critical piece that dictates how much success the Aggies are able to find in 2026.

Why the OL is the Missing Piece for the Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) and the offense runs onto the field in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies' last season found the perfect storm of having one of the top defenses in the country, with an offense that, when clicking, was among the most lethal groups in the country. Much of that success stemmed from the emergence of quarterback Marcel Reed, who took a significant step forward in his collegiate career.

Part of that was his ability to feel confident in the presence of one of the best offensive lines in the country. Built upon veterans, who were able to defend against some of the SEC's most lethal defensive fronts, it allows the Aggies offense to thrive, despite being without their top running back.

That group, though, is nearly entirely gone, as four of the five starters from last year were selected in the NFL Draft. Now, Elko and his staff look to rebuild that group and find the same success they did last season.

Luckily for the Aggies, because of the depth of talent on the offensive line from dominant recruiting classes and an enhanced effort in the transfer portal to load up on veterans, they won't be starting over from scratch.

Anchoring the offensive line are two transfer tackles in Wilkin Formby and Tyree Adams, both from the SEC, giving them vital experience against the edge rushers they will see in College Station. The interior could be another set of transfers, Trovon Baugh and Coen Echols, two guys the coaching staff is extremely high on after spring camp.

Leading them will be Mark Nabou Jr., the lone returning member from last season, with another year under his belt, and the undoubted leader of the group. With his familiarity with the offense and his relationship with Reed, the Aggies have a core unit that can compete.

With talent loaded up around them, it's less about the drop-off, if any, in performance and more about cohesion from the unit. If they can pick up where they left off, though, the sky could be the limit and push the Aggies to once again be one of the top teams in the country.

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