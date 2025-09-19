Texas A&M Transfer WRs on Pace For Legendary Seasons

Mario Craver is at 443 receiving yards through 3 games



KC Concepcion is at 227 receiving yards through 3 games



As a friendly reminder, here are Texas A&M Football‘s leading receivers over the last 4 years

•2021: Wydermyer - 515 yards

•2022: Stewart - 649 yards

•2023: Smith -…