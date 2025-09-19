Texas A&M Transfer WRs on Pace For Legendary Seasons
Texas A&M football always been regarded for its running backs and its ability to run the ball. From running back Trayveon Williams to Isaiah Spiller, the Aggies have had their fair share of potent rushers that have set the tone on the line of scrimmage.
However, where the Maroon and White has struck fear in their opponents with the run game, the same thing hasn't really been said from their passing attack. In fact, the Aggies haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2016 when Josh Reynolds was catching passes.
It's been a long time since such a productive season has come out of an Aggie receiver, that is, until now, as wide receiver Mario Craver and KC Concepcion have burst onto the scence in Year 2 of the Mike Elko era.
All-American Aspirations
Craver was the second big wide receiver portal pickup after Concepcion, with the latter getting quite a bit more attention than the former. Rightfully so, as Concepcion had already proven himself in an All-ACC freshman season with over 1,110 all-purpose yards with NC State in 2023.
On the flip side, Craver showed flashes at Mississippi State in his true freshman season, though injuries kept his real potential hidden from the Bulldogs. Enter the Aggies, who were keen on adding the Birmingham, AL. native to the roster the second he entered the transfer portal.
Ironically enough, it was the defensive backfield, according to Elko, that voiced their want for the young pass catcher as he gave them quite the headache the year previous in a 34-24 A&M win.
Together, the pair have combined for 650 yards in just three games of action. For reference, wide receiver Noah Thomas, now with the Georgia Bulldogs, amassed 574 yards through a full season with the Maroon and White a year ago.
In other words, the two are dominating college football through the first quarter of the season, none so more than Craver, who currently leads all of college football with his 443 receiving yards.
Moreover, after not having a 1,000-yard receiver in almost a decade, the Aggies are on pace to have two before the season is complete.
The likes of both of these receivers are shaping up to have All-American numbers by the end of the regular season and have given opposing defenses cause for panic when drawing up its game plan. Doubling up on one receiver means letting the other roam free, which is a costly choice with such a dynamic duo.