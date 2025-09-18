Texas A&M's Game-Winning Touchdown Receives Weekly Honor
After Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love ran in a go-ahead touchdown for the Irish with just under three minutes left in the game against Texas A&M on Saturday night, a bobbled snap on the extra point led to a scurry for the two-point conversion, which was unsuccessful, leaving the door wide open for the Maroon and White to come back and win the game.
And, sure enough, that's exactly how the story went.
Over the next 2:40 of game time, despite consecutive false start penalties at one point in the game, Marcel Reed was able to drive the Maroon and White down the field and find tight end Nate Boerkircher for the 11-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-goal play, and with Randy Bond's extra point, the No. 16 Aggies had upset the No. 8 Fighting Irish.
As for the game-winning reception, the glory and praise didn't stop Saturday night in South Bend.
Game-Winning Touchdown Was Named Play of the Week by the Cheez-It Bowl
While Reed's touchdown pass to Boerkircher gave the Aggies the win and the No. 10 spot in the AP rankings, it also received the Cheez-It Crunch Time Play of the Week, courtesy of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, as announced Tuesday afternoon on their official X profile.
The reception was Boerkircher's only catch of the entire game and was his first touchdown as a member of the Aggies after transferring over to College Station from the Nebraska Cornhuskers over the offseason.
The clutch pass was Reed's second of the game, the first of which came via an 86-yard pass play to another key transfer, wide receiver Mario Craver, who put on a jaw-dropping display of elusiveness, spinning out of a tackle, staying in bounds, and running the remaining distance to the end zone untouched, another play from Saturday night that could have easily been given this award as well.
Craver finished with seven catches for 207 yards and the touchdown, bringing his receiving total to 443 yards, the most in Division I up to this point.
Running back Le'Veon Moss was also a major asset for the team in the win, running for 81 yards and a trio of rushing touchdowns Saturday night, proof of how much of a team effort the win was on the offensive side in terms of rushing, passing, and special teams.
The Aggies will take on the Auburn Tigers next Saturday at Kyle Field in their first conference matchup of the 2025 season.