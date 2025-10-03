Texas A&M Unveils Blackout Uniforms for Mississippi State Matchup
Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State this weekend for its annual blackout game, as it takes Kyle Field under the lights for a prime-time matchup. The Aggies will showcase an all black uniform as they encourage the 12th Man to wear all black and get loud to try and improve to 5-0 on the season.
Texas A&M Football released a couple of clips on X that has caught the attention of many fans.
Last season against the Bulldogs, the Aggies secured the win in Starkville with a 34-24 win, as they improved to 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play last season. A big difference for the Bulldog offense this season is that Mario Craver has made his way down to Texas A&M, as he has emerged as one of the nation's top receivers.
In the Aggies' blackout game last year, they faced off against LSU in a game that would claim sole victory over the SEC. The Aggies walked into halftime down 17-7 and then Marcel Reed completely turned around the A&M offense has he led the Aggies to a 38-23 win.
This year against the Bulldogs, the Aggies have a test as nearly every SEC game is a tough one to win, especially against Mississippi State, whos program has seemingly turned around dramatically.
The Bulldogs sit at 4-1, with a 0-1 record in SEC play this year, as they opened up the conference with a game against then-No. 15 Tennessee, in which the Bulldogs took the Volunteers to overtime, yet fell 41-34.
After taking Tennessee to overtime and securing a win over then-No. 12 Arizona State, people started to take Mississippi State very seriously. Coming off of a loss, the Bulldogs will walk into Kyle Field with a hundred thousand people hoping to pull off an upset win against the Aggies.
New Uniform Teaser
The Aggies revealed a new throwback jersey that they will debut on October 11, in their matchup against the Florida Gators, yet it seems we might see some new black cleats this weekend against the Bulldogs.
With the Aggies wearing all black, Texas A&M Football posted a clip on X stating they are "dipping into the archives a little early," as they tease a piece of their throwback uniforms that should be revealed next week.
The Aggies and Bulldogs face off this Saturday, October 4 under the lights at Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. as both teams try and continue to make a statement for themselves in the SEC.