Texas A&M Unveils Throwback Uniforms for Showdown with Florida

On their 50th anniversary of winning the Southwest Conference back in 1975, the Texas A&M Aggies are bringing the past back to life with these throwback uniforms.

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
Texas A&M football has enjoyed its weekend of sharpening its resolves as Southeastern Conference play looms around the corner. Head coach Mike Elko and Co. will charge into the race for the SEC crown with a midafternoon showdown with Auburn, followed by Mississippi State and Florida.

When the Gators come to town on Oct. 11, the Aggies will be ready to face their Swamp-dwelling visitors with their latest throwback uniforms which were unveiled on Sunday, honoring the 1975 co-Southwest Conference champions. Take a look below for a blast from the past.

Rewinding back to 1975 brings back joyous memories for the Aggie faithful who were able to experience some of the glory days of A&M athletics. That year was looked kindly across College Station, as the football and basketball teams both won their respective conference titles.

The Aggies were led by running back Bubba Bean, a stout, punishing rusher out of Kirbyville, Texas. His senior year was among the greatest in school history, most notably for becoming the first and only A&M running back to appear as the cover athlete of Sports Illustrated.

Head coach Emory Bellard ran a tight ship back in the day at A&M, where his squad went on a tear to open the season, taking care of its first ten opponents in dominating fashion, including a 20-10 win over archrival then-No. 5 Texas.

The Maroon and White were in their fourth year under Bellard, who was first the offensive coordinator at Texas before the Aggies stole him away from the Longhorns. Fast-forwarding to the present day, Elko's unit will dawn their predecessors uniforms in hopes of replicating their success.

A&M has its case for its own Sports Illustrated cover athletes, as quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver have both flashed their heroic capabilities in the first games of the season and have the power to write their own Maroon and White story.

Under Elko, the Aggies have enjoyed a plethora of cosmetic changes in and around the program, from brand-new stadium lights to the use of uniform combinations which have been seen sparsely in previous-head coach Jimbo Fisher's tenure.

The uniforms will debut in the final game of a three-game SEC home stand before the Aggies go on the road to face another three-straight conference opponent. A combination of modernization and tradition has become the standard under Elko, a combination older and newer generations alike are rallying together for.

