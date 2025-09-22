These Texas A&M Aggies Stood Out In Week 3 Of The NFL
Though the current Texas A&M Aggies football team got the week off this past Saturday, the Aggies of past times were still showing up and showing out in the highest stage of American football in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.
Week 3 saw some insane finishes to many of the games, which included blocked field goals galore, plenty of last-second drama, and a statement win from a struggling Chicago Bears team over the Dallas Cowboys.
And the fun isn't even over for the week, as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Detroit Lions tonight on Monday Night Football.
The Best of Texas A&M's Alum During Week 3
With all but that one game in the books for this week, here are some of the notable standouts amongst the Maroon and White alum from Sunday's action.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The New York Jets mounted a 21-point comeback in the fourth quarter and were poised to hand the Bucs their first loss of the 2025 campaign, but a clutch drive from quarterback Baker Mayfield put kicker Chase McLaughlin in range just enough to boot a 48-yard field goal through the posts as the time expired, giving Tampa the 29-27 victory.
Evans recorded four catches for 33 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the year before exiting the game in the third quarter with a hamstring issue, an injury that Evans is unfortunately all too familiar with, and will undergo an MRI to test the severity of the injury.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns and Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
With a 55-yard field goal by kicker Andre Szmyt as the clock hit 0:00, Garrett's Browns capped off a 13-point comeback after being down 10-0 with a little over three minutes left in the game, giving Cooper and the Packers their first loss of the season.
Cooper notched four total tackles along with a pass defended, and Garrett recorded 0.5 sacks on Jordan Love to go along with six total tackles.
Von Miller, Washington Commanders
The former No. 2 overall pick from the 2011 NFL draft may be 36, but he still gets the job done at his spot, and he proved that by sacking Geno Smith in Washington's 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers
The A&M rookie notched his first professional tackle and also defended a pass during Carolina's 30-0 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons that saw the Panther defense intercept Michael Penix Jr. twice during the contest.