Previewing the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Matchup
Football is back in Aggieland this weekend as the Texas A&M Aggies return from a much-needed bye week.
After a statement win at Notre Dame, now in the distance, Mike Elko’s No. 9-ranked Aggies turn their focus to a familiar SEC foe: the Auburn Tigers.
The last meeting between these two programs was one Aggie fans would rather forget. At Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn stunned A&M in a four-overtime thriller that sent the Aggies’ 2024 season spiraling off course. This time, the stage shifts to Kyle Field, where both sides enter what feels like a must-win matchup.
How Did Last Week Play Out?
The Aggies are fresh off a bye week that saw them jump one spot in the AP Poll to the No. 9 slot, their highest ranking in Elko’s young tenure.
Auburn, meanwhile, endured a gut-wrenching 24–17 loss at Oklahoma in a battle of ranked teams. The defeat was filled with controversy, as several questionable officiating calls affected the outcome of the game and left the Tigers feeling robbed.
Now sitting at 3–1, Auburn heads to College Station with hopes of keeping their season on track against an undefeated A&M team.
2025 Auburn Team at a Glance
The Tigers’ offense is led by quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former five-star recruit and top-three quarterback in the 2023 class. After transferring from Oklahoma this offseason, Arnold is looking to reset his career under head coach Hugh Freeze.
So far, he’s been efficient and dynamic. He has thrown for 701 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, while adding 181 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Arnold’s top targets are Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton, one of the SEC’s most explosive receiver duos. Coleman torched the Aggie secondary last season with 128 yards and two touchdowns, and the pair has already combined for 446 yards and four scores through four games.
But those numbers fall short compared to Mario Craver and KC Concepcion’s 670 combined yards and seven touchdowns. Craver alone has matched Coleman and Singleton’s production with 443 yards and four scores.
The Tigers’ strength lies on the defensive side of the ball. Auburn is allowing just 16.5 points per game and last week held Heisman contender John Mateer and the Sooners to 24 points.
Anchoring that unit is defensive end Kenrick Faulk, a future first-round pick whose disruptive presence will be Auburn’s best chance to slow down an explosive A&M attack.
A&M’s offense has been among the most potent in the country, averaging 42.3 points and nearly 480 yards per game. With weapons across the board, the Aggies have shown their ability to beat teams through different facets of the game.
The chess match falls to former A&M defensive coordinator and now Auburn DC Jeff Durkin, who must decide whether to load the box to stop the run or bracket the Aggies’ explosive receivers.