Texas A&M Veteran Offensive Lineman 'Really Close' To Returning
Heading into Week 5 of the 2025 college football season, Texas A&M faces off against Auburn, a gritty team that took the Aggies to a four-overtime matchup last season, where the Tigers came out on top. As the season is well underway, the Aggies still have some things to work on, as well as rehab players out of injury, including offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II.
The Aggies have been missing one of their key offensive lineman, Fatheree, after he suffered a knee injury prior to the season that has left him sidelined. When he spoke to the media, head coach Mike Elko gave some updates on his recovery.
"He's getting really close," Elko said on his recovery. "He was able to go out there and practice today so, hopeful that we'll have him in some capacity on Saturday."
How Has Fatheree's Absence Been Felt?
The fifth-year senior out of Richmond, Texas, has been a key player for Texas A&M's offensive line over the last four years. Last season, Fatheree appeared in each game the Aggies played in, including getting some practice on special teams.
In the Aggies' 33-20 win over Florida last season, the offensive line was praised as the unit helped lead the offense on a 99-yard scoring drive. In what was quarterback Marcel Reed's first start of his collegiate career, the offensive line and Fatheree made sure to protect him as he was not sacked at all.
Fatheree has come up big in some big moments, including A&M's win over then-No. 8 LSU last season, which left the Aggies as the only undefeated Southeastern Conference team. In a rush-heavy game, Fatheree and the offensive line helped the offense to rush for 242 yards on 49 rushes, which included five touchdowns.
"He's kind of right at that spot," Elko said about Fatheree's return date. "You know if I had to guess, he'll be listed as questionable or probable on Wednesday."
Texas A&M's offensive line is special, as they returned all five offensive line starters, making them comfortable with one another and implementing a level of trust. With Fatheree playing his fifth year of college football, which could very much be his last, the Aggies are eager to get him back on the field as soon as he is healed and ready for it.
With the Aggies hosting the Tigers this weekend and Fatheree playing some snaps in practice, we could see him play a few snaps or even more than that if he is looking and feeling good.