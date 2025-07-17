Former Texas A&M LB Von Miller Signs With Washington Commanders
Former Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Von Miller is making another -- and potential final -- stop in his legendary NFL career after spending the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Miller is signing with the Washington Commanders ahead of his 15th season in the league. Washington will mark the fourth team the DeSoto, TX native has played for in his NFL career after originally being the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
A two-time Super Bowl champion, one-time Super Bowl MVP and eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller is 16th on the all-time sacks list (129.5) and is the NFL's active leader in that category. The Bills released Miller in March in a move that created nearly $8.4 million in cap space for Buffalo, per Spotrac.
Von Miller's Contract
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Miller is signing a one-year deal with Washington. At 36 with some recent injury history, this isn't too surprising depsite Miller's impressive career resume.
"It will be a one-year deal between Von Miller and the Washington Commanders, but the two sides still are 'finalizing terms,' per a source," Schefter wrote on X.
Miller will now join a Commanders team that shocked the league last season with a memorable run to the NFC Championship behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year head coach Dan Quinn. At his age, Miller's arrival doesn't drastically move the needle for Washington, but his presence in the locker room and solid production on the field feels like a near-perfect fit for a team that's expected to contend again this upcoming season.
NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger had previously said that Miller had three teams interested in signing him. Though the teams were not initially revealed, it can be assumed the Commanders were among this group.
“I think Von feels like there’she’s going to sign some point either before camp or -- I mean, I don’t think Von’s too crazy about going to training camp,” Baldinger said on the DNVR Broncos podcast. “Most guys that age aren’t. They know what they need to do. He looks in great shape. So, I would say he’s going to get signed here [relatively soon].”
He put together a bounce-back season in 2024, finishing with six sacks after having none in 2023 for the first time in his career. Miller had proved to the Bills that he can still be productive at his age, but the team decided to move on.
Now, he will get a shot at a third Super Bowl next season with one of the NFL's most exciting teams.