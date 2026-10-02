Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas A&M Aggies enter week five of the season coming off a two-game losing streak, desperately searching for a win to salvage the first third of the season that has passed.

Returning home, the Aggies get to welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks back to College Station for the first time since 2020, as both programs look for their first conference win.

Here is how to watch the exciting rivalry matchup.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Michael Turner Jr., 21, celebrates after an interception as the LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 2-2 (0-2 in SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 2-2 (0-1 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 2-2 (0-2 in SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 2-2 (0-1 in SEC) What: Fifth game of the season for both teams

Fifth game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, October 3, at 6:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 3, at 6:00 p.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. After a 2-0 start, the Razorbacks would drop the final 10 games of the season, with previous head coach Sam Pittman being fired after the first five games of the year.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. After a 2-0 start, the Razorbacks would drop the final 10 games of the season, with previous head coach Sam Pittman being fired after the first five games of the year. Series History: The Razorbacks hold a 42-37 edge in the all-time series, but the Aggies have won 13 of the last 17 meetings. The matchup also marks just the third time the Razorbacks will be in College Station since 1991.

Meet the Coaches

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the fourth quarter against the North Alabama Lions at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas: This is year one with Silverfield at the helm for the Razorbacks after he spent six seasons coaching Memphis, amassing a 50-24 record during his time there, including two double-digit win seasons.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 21-9 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Betting Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: Texas A&M -14 (-108), Arkansas +14 (-112)

Texas A&M -14 (-108), Arkansas +14 (-112) Over/Under: 50.5 (O -108, U -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 1 report.

Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE : WR Mario Craver

WR Mario Craver Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, LB Tamarion Watkins

Arkansas players listed as QUESTIONABLE : DL Steven Soles Jr.

DL Steven Soles Jr. Arkansas players listed OUT: DL Jamonta Walker, DB John Howse IV, TE Maddox Lassiter

What to Know About the Razorbacks

The Razorbacks have not had much success over the years and have yet to win a conference game since taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 26, 2024. With a conference game under their belt this season, the odds haven't been high, as they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 45-17.

The roster this season has some firepower, though, as quarterback KJ Jackson has found some success, throwing for 927 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions while sporting a 62.1 percent completion rate.

However, the Razorbacks have not had a running back cross the 100-yard threshold, with Braylen Ruyssell leading the team with 96 yards.

Defensively, they have struggled, allowing 31.3 points per game this season and surrendering 382 yards per game to opponents.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.