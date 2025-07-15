Texas A&M vs Arkansas: Way-Too-Early Week 8 Preview
Week 8 will see the Texas A&M Aggies play an old Southwest Conference foe, the Arkansas Razorbacks. For just the fourth time in 16 years, the Southwest Classic will not be played at a neutral site and will be played at the Razorbacks’ home turf.
Last season, the Aggies took the Southwest Classic Trophy back to College Station after a game that was shaping up to be a shootout that eventually turned into a defensive battle. Arkansas redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green lit the scoreboard up early for the Razorbacks on a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0.
The Aggies responded with a 58-yard bomb of their own from quarterback Marcel Reed to tie it at seven. To end the first half, the squads exchanged rushing touchdowns and went in to halftime tied at 14.
The next score would come in the fourth quarter when Arkansas kicked a field goal to go up 17-14, but the Aggies would take the lead with nine minutes left on another Reed touchdown pass. A late strip sack by Nic Scourton sealed it for Texas A&M, allowing Reed to kneel out the clock.
Now, the Aggies are looking to do it again when they travel to Fayetteville Week 8.
Make or Break Game for Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman?
Sam Pittman was handed the keys to the Arkansas football program in 2020. Before Pittman was hired, the Razorbacks went 2-10 for two consecutive seasons under then-coach Chad Morris. In Pittman’s first year as head coach, he led Arkansas to a 3-7 record in a unique pandemic season.
In 2021, Pittman posted his best season with the Razorbacks, leading them to a 9-4 record. That same year, Arkansas beat A&M for the first time in ten seasons and the only time in the Pittman era. In the three years after Pittman’s most successful season, the Razorbacks have yet to win more than seven games.
Since the 2021 victory, the Aggies have owned Pittman’s Razorbacks. Based on their 2021 success, it seems like beating Texas A&M is the litmus test for how Arkansas’ 2025 season will go. With a brutal schedule ahead, Pittman will likely be coaching for his career against the Aggies.
For coach Mike Elko and the Fightin’ Farmers, they will be playing to continue their 13 years of domination over the Razorbacks.
The latest installment of the historic rivalry is set to be played on October 18, with the time yet to be determined.