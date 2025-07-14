The Biggest 'Burning Question' For Texas A&M Ahead of SEC Media Day
A landmark in the offseason has been reached, as Monday morning has marked the start of SEC Media Days. The Southeastern Conference will descend upon Atlanta, Georgia, Monday through Thursday, as it will act as a kickoff to the end of the offseason and the start of fall camp a few weeks later.
For Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko, their turn to meet the press gathered in Atlanta will be Thursday. When he does arrive at the podium, he will likely face questions about his quarterback Marcel Reed, the offense as a whole, and even his defense, where he has previously admitted he'll be more involved this season.
However, according to CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello, the biggest question that Elko will face not only this week but heading into the season will be about his defensive line. More specifically, his edge rushing group.
Texas A&M's 'Burning Question'
The only returning player with much experience rushing the passer is Cashius Howell, who led the team with four last season," Brandon Marcello writes. "The rush defense gave up too many explosive plays, too. Head coach Mike Elko has taken over play-calling duties this season, so it'll be interesting to hear how he plans to fix the issues after losing a few defensive players to the NFL."
The offseason saw Texas A&M lose both of its top pass-rushers in Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton to the NFL Draft. Despite finishing his career with very modest statistics in terms of sack production, Stewart still heard his name called in the first round. Meanwhile, Scourton heard his name called on Day 2 of the draft in the second round.
Say what you want about Stewart's production, but the Aggies lose a lot of proven experience in both. The aforementioned Cashius Howell is the leading returning edge rusher for Texas A&M as a junior. He boasts 15.5 career sacks, with only four of those coming as an Aggie.
As for who could be lining up across from Howell, there will be plenty of competition. Texas A&M did go to the transfer portal to help fill the void. They added T.J. Searcy, Sam M'Pemba, and Dayon Hayes via the portal.
Hayes, the sixth-year senior, brings the most proven production of that transfer trio. He has totaled 14 sacks in his career, with four being the most he's ever had in a single season. He, along with the other two, will compete with true freshman edge rusher Marco Jones for snaps.
The former four-star prospect from Danville, California, was a standout player in the annual Maroon and White spring game. Jones led both sides in sacks with five while he tallied six tackles, all for a loss, and one pass breakup. The white team finished with seven sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, one interception, and three pass breakups, as they managed to slow down the Maroon offense.
After a standout spring he will undoubtedly get his chance to play right away as a true freshman on an A&M defense that could use a breakout player upfront.