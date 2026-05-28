Texas A&M vs. LSU: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Texas A&M Aggies will likely be rolling into week four of the 2026 season with an undefeated 3-0 record. The Aggies will start the season against Missouri State, which shouldn't cause any issues, and then games against Arizona State and Kentucky, which could become interesting, but Texas A&M should be the favorite in those matchups.

After their three-game home stand to start the season the Aggies will be leaving the comfort of Kyle Field for the first time in week four. Texas A&M heads out on the road to one of the toughest places to play in the country, visiting the LSU Tigers.

Texas A&M rolled into Tiger Stadium a year ago and silenced the noise, coming away with a dominant 49-25 victory. However, LSU will be looking a lot different heading into this year's matchup with a new look on the sidelines and on the field. Here's a look at the battles that will determine the outcome when the Aggies make their way to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers.

Play Calling Chess Match

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

LSU brought in Lane Kiffin to take over the program and will bring with him an offensive scheme that has produced some of the top offenses in the country. While he is not the primary caller, Kiffin brings his play caller with him from Ole Miss in offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to serve the same role.

The showdown between Kiffin's scheme and Weis' play calling against Aggies head coach Mike Elko, who is the defense's primary play caller, will be at the center of this matchup. Both teams have some of the top minds for their side of the ball in college football, and the play calling will look more like a chess match than anything else when the two teams clash.

Kiffin and Weis had the top offense in the SEC during their last year at Ole Miss, while Elko called the Aggies' defense into the No. 5 unit in the conference and the No. 3 passing defense, which is the strength of the Kiffin scheme.

Texas A&M Wide Receiver Corps vs. LSU's Cornerbacks

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies have the chance of having one of the top wide receiver corps, not just in the SEC but in the country. The group is headlined by returner Mario Craver and incoming transfer Isaiah Horton and has depth in Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey, facing off against LSU's cornerbacks, who could be the strength of that defense.

The Tigers are losing their shutdown cornerback, Mansoor Delane, but the LSU cornerback room has two returning options to pick up where he left off. The top option is sophomore DJ Pickett, who earned Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC nods after his first year in Baton Rouge.

The other cornerback likely to be the starter opposite of Pickett is junior PJ Woodland, who became one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC a season ago. The duo of Pickett and Woodland combined for 78 tackles, five interceptions, and 12 pass break-ups

The battle between the top players in Craver and Horton against Pickett and Woodland will be the matchups to watch throughout the game, and what could be the deciding factor in the outcome of the week four game.

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