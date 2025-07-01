Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Way-Too-Early 2025 Preview
Week 5 of the 2025 season will see the Texas A&M Aggies delve further into SEC play against the Mississippi Bulldogs, who finished as the only winless team in conference play last season.
Despite that, the matchup between these two last year in Starkville was quite close. The Aggies eventually pulled away for a 34-24 victory, but the Bulldogs kept things interesting throughout the entire game, even making it a 21-17 game at halftime.
Going back even further, A&M and Mississippi State have been pretty evenly matched throughout their rivalry. Since the Aggies joined the SEC back in 2012, they've gone 7-6 against their maroon and white counterparts. They have won the past two matchups, however.
Mississippi State has Improved This Offseason
Under second-year coach Jeff Lebby, the Bulldogs figure to be a better team in 2025. If nothing else, the return of starting quarterback Blake Shapen, who only played four games last year due to a shoulder injury, should provide a major boost.
“I think for me with the rehab, it starts there — continuing to do the rehab,” Shapen told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “Before, I never did rehab for my arm. I wouldn’t do a ton of shoulder care and things like that. Now, I’m staying on pace with that.
“I think it starts there, but it also starts with the film watch, understanding when to get down (on the ground). I’m very competitive, so I want to make the best play I can, go get a first down and things like that, but understanding when I need to just take my losses and get down.”
The Bulldogs also added some key skill players via the transfer portal, including running back Fluff Bothwell (South Alabama), wide receiver Brenen Thompson (Oklahoma) and safety Jahron Manning (Old Dominion). In the trenches, they loaded up with Blake Steen (Virginia), Jesse Ramill (James Madison) and Coby Keenum (Kentucky) on offense, plus Jamil Buroughs (Alabama), Red Hibbler (NC State) and others on defense.
That said, this team is still picking up the pieces after a 2-10 season, and it will be very tough to compete in the gauntlet that is the SEC.
The exact kickoff time for this game, which takes place at Kyle Field on Oct. 11, has not yet been announced, but it will be in the night window.