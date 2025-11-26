The One Scenario That Puts Texas A&M In The SEC Championship and Who They Could Face
The Texas A&M Aggies are the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC, and with only one game remaining on their schedule, are in complete control of their own path to the SEC Championship, looking to play in Atlanta for their first time since joining the SEC.
With one game remaining, though, against their biggest rivals in the Texas Longhorns, anything can happen when those two meet on Black Friday. The Aggies have a simple path to Atlanta, lose, and it becomes a little complicated, but not unreachable.
Breaking down the path to the SEC Championship for the Aggies, and who they could matchup against, as the 2025 regular season comes to an end.
Win and You're In
The Aggies are looking to do the unthinkable and find their way into Atlanta for their first time in program history, in pursuit of lifting the SEC Championship trophy for the first time in football since joining the conference. With one game on the schedule, only four teams are left in the running for the two spots to compete for a chance to win their conference's auto-bid.
For the Aggies, they have a direct path: if they can take care of business against the Texas Longhorns and remain undefeated on the season, they will be in Atlanta. If they falter, though, they aren't out; as long as Alabama and Ole Miss lose, they will still be in. While a clear path exists to win out in rivalry week, anything can happen. Suppose the Aggies do win, well, who would they play then?
The clear path for an opponent is the Crimson Tide, who need to win against their biggest rival, the Auburn Tigers, and then they will travel to Atlanta, as they have done so many times before. Everyone knows of the magic that is Jordan-Hare, so a win is easier said than done, but who would the Aggies face if the Crimson Tide lost?
The Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning SEC champions, would be next in line. Unfortunately for them, they don't control their own destiny, but they will be the biggest Longhorn and Tiger fans this weekend. If either the Aggies or the Crimson Tide loses, they will take their spot. There is one other team waiting in the wings for its chance as well.
The Rebels, who have only one conference loss this season, but it was to the Bulldogs, will also be Longhorn and Tiger fans this weekend. Despite the drama surrounding their head coach, Lane Kiffin, if the Rebels can win the Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Aggies and Crimson Tide lose, they will find themselves competing for a conference championship.
Despite all of the possibilities, the Aggies have the easiest path, along with the Crimson Tide. Just win. They will take on the Longhorns on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT.